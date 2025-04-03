Rob Walter in Contention for New Zealand Head Coach Role After South Africa Exit
Walter, who began his coaching career in South Africa’s domestic circuit, has steadily risen through the ranks. He previously served as the Proteas' fielding and conditioning coach before being appointed as their white-ball head coach in 2023. His experience and proven track record make him a strong candidate for the New Zealand coaching role.
However, Walter’s appointment depends on several factors. One of the key decisions facing NZC is whether to adopt a split-coaching system, given that New Zealand currently operates with different captains for red-ball and white-ball formats. Tom Latham leads the Test side, while Mitchell Santner captains the white-ball teams. If NZC opts for separate coaches for the two formats, Walter could be assigned the white-ball coaching role while Stead, should he choose to continue, might remain in charge of the Test team.
With Stead yet to confirm his future and New Zealand Cricket still considering its coaching structure, Walter’s potential appointment remains uncertain. However, given his recent success with South Africa and his familiarity with international cricket, he is well-positioned to take on the challenge of leading the Kiwis if the opportunity arises.Rob Walter, who recently stepped down as South Africa’s white-ball head coach, is now among the frontrunners to take charge of New Zealand’s national team. Walter’s tenure with the Proteas was a largely successful one, overseeing 36 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 31 T20 Internationals (T20Is). Under his guidance, South Africa made significant strides in international cricket, reaching the semifinals of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, along with a hard-fought runner-up finish in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where they lost to India in a close contest.
Reflecting on his time with the Proteas, Walter expressed his gratitude and pride in leading the team. “Coaching the Proteas has been an incredible honour, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together,” Walter stated.
Following his departure from South Africa, Walter is now a strong candidate to replace New Zealand’s current head coach, Gary Stead. Stead’s contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is set to expire in June this year, and his decision on whether to continue in the role will play a crucial part in determining Walter’s next move.
Stead, who took over as New Zealand’s head coach in 2018, has led the team to multiple finals and semifinals across all formats. Under his tenure, New Zealand reached the finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup, the 2021 T20 World Cup, and the 2025 Champions Trophy, finishing as runners-up in each tournament. Additionally, they made it to the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup. Despite falling short of winning ICC titles, New Zealand has remained a formidable force in international cricket under Stead’s leadership.