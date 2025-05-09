Rohit Sharma: A Test Career of Elegance, Unfulfilled by Time
By Shah Faisal
Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from international Test cricket and will now represent India only in ODIs, having previously retired from T20Is. His Test career paints the picture of life itself—stroked with struggles, hard work, success, and luck.
Sharma had all the flair of a great Test batter—effortless elegance, a commanding pull shot, and a serene presence at the crease. From scoring a hundred on debut to notching centuries in both innings of a match, from scoring big to scoring quick, and from scoring freely to grinding it out when needed, he had every quality a great red-ball player required. Yet, a late start to his Test journey and bad form at the wrong time meant he could never play the amount of cricket his ability deserved.
In years to come, someone revisiting his highlights and numbers might wonder: how did a player of such charisma, skill, and range not play 100 Tests? The answer lies partly in timing. He was selected too late—six years after his white-ball debut—and when he did become a Test regular, his form dipped at the worst possible moment. As captain, he led a struggling team through back-to-back series losses—at home to New Zealand and away to Australia—circumstances that eventually pushed him to call time on his red-ball career, just before a tour to England, a notoriously tough hunting ground for subcontinent batters, especially those not in great touch.
Rohit Sharma made his Test debut in 2013—much later than expected for someone of his class. But to be fair, not many could break into a batting order that featured Sehwag, Dravid, Laxman, and Tendulkar, with a young Virat Kohli waiting for his turn. Yet, when the moment finally arrived, he delivered the kind of innings everyone knew he had in him.
India was 82 for 5 against West Indies when Sharma walked in. He first anchored the innings with Dhoni, and then added 280 runs with Ashwin, crafting a magnificent 177 off 301 balls—batting for 370 minutes, striking 24 fours and a solitary six. His grit, passion, and technique were unquestionable. In the very next innings, he played with freedom, scoring another century—111 off just 127 balls—completing a debut series as perfect as one could dream: steady and fast, classy and aggressive.
But reality hit soon. His next tour was to South Africa, where he struggled to handle the heat and hostility of Dale Steyn and company. The dream debut was quickly met with a tough reality check. That pattern—of brilliant highs followed by lean phases—haunted his career. He never quite succeeded consistently in Australia and South Africa, averaging just 24 and 16, respectively, in those countries throughout his career.
Yet that doesn’t mean he lacked the ability to succeed against the best in testing conditions. Between 2019 and 2023, Sharma scored seven Test hundreds—including a double century—six of which came against England, South Africa, and Australia. He stamped his class on bowlers who otherwise dominated at home. The contest was even.
One of his finest moments came in England in 2022. As an opener, he showed discipline and grit, with a hundred and 2 hard-fought fifties. He left England with a Test average of 40—remarkable in an era where subcontinent batters often struggle to score freely on those seaming tracks. His performances played a key role in giving India a 2-1 lead in a series that remains one of the most fiercely contested in recent memory.
Captaincy and the End
He led India in 24 Tests, winning 15, losing 6, and drawing 3. As a captain, he didn't enjoy as much success as he did as a batter. His worst batting form coincided with India's dip as a Test team. A shocking 3-0 defeat to New Zealand at home—unthinkable before the series—was followed by a narrow yet crucial loss to Australia. Sharma looked out of sorts, as did most of the batting order, and the pressure mounted.
Though his captaincy stint was short, it should never eclipse the luminous batting career he had. Rohit Sharma walks away from Test cricket with 4,301 runs, 12 centuries, and an average of 40—a fine record for someone who saw many of his prime years pass without a Test cap.
Cricket will miss him. And every time a batter unfurls a compact pull shot with lazy elegance, or lofts a fast bowler effortlessly over cover, Rohit Sharma’s name will echo in the memories of fans who know what grace looks like in whites.