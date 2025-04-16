Rohit Sharma Defends ODI Cricket Amid T20 Surge: “It Has Its Own Challenge”
In a cricketing world increasingly consumed by the flash and frenzy of T20 leagues, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has thrown his weight behind the enduring charm of ODI cricket. Speaking on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast with former Australian captain Michael Clarke, Rohit passionately backed the 50-over format, calling it a “different challenge” that continues to demand skill, temperament, and resilience.
“There’s been a lot of talk about whether one-day cricket is still relevant,” said Rohit. “We’ve all grown up watching 50-over World Cups and ICC Champions Trophy matches. Those were high-intensity games. I know people are more drawn to the pace of T20s, but 50-over cricket has its own flavor and demands.”
Rohit’s love for ODIs isn't just talk—it’s backed by numbers and achievements. Most recently, he played a pivotal role in India’s triumphant 2025 ICC Champions Trophy campaign, scoring 180 runs across five matches. His defining moment came in the final against New Zealand, where his 76 off 83 deliveries earned him Player of the Match and helped India lift the trophy.
With 11,168 runs in 273 ODIs, including 32 centuries and a high score of 264—the highest individual score in ODI history—Rohit stands among the greatest to ever play the format. His average of 48.76 and strike rate of nearly 93 reflect a consistency and dominance that spans over a decade.
Despite his ODI dominance, the veteran batter is going through a quiet phase in IPL 2025 with the Mumbai Indians. In five matches, he has managed just 56 runs at an average of 11.20. But if his comments are any indication, Rohit seems more focused on the bigger picture and legacy formats.
“I still believe in the value of ODIs,” he said. “They test you in a way no other format does—physically, mentally, and tactically. You can't rush it. You have to build your innings, absorb pressure, and pace your game.”
While the world continues to chase sixes and strike rates, Rohit Sharma’s words serve as a timely reminder: sometimes, the longer road is still worth taking.