Root Records ODI Runs as England Beat West Indies by 3 Wickets
By scoring his career best 166*, Joe Root is the leading runs scorer for England in ODIs now.
By Shah Faisal
Joe Root’s masterful unbeaten 166 powered England to a thrilling three-wicket win over West Indies in the second ODI, sealing the series 2-0. Despite a strong showing from Keacy Carty and Shai Hope, the hosts fell short, as Root anchored a record-breaking chase to underline his ODI resurgence in style.
His second ODI did not, all told, seem befitting for Root's historic brilliance. Mainly because, for the first half, it seemed to belong to West Indies — specifically Keacy Carty's 103, the centrepiece of West Indies' 308 all out. Skipper Shai Hope's 78 at the end and Brandon King's 59 up top were vital bookends.
They put up a good score, but they left 14 balls and got all out — making them a few runs short.
In reply, England were dismal at the start. Both the openers bagged ducks, getting out in the first and second over. Jayden Seales bowled immaculate lengths, while Forde was lucky to take an outside edge off Duckett's scathing bat.
However, Root and Brook came together to steady the innings. Once Brook got out to Alzarri Joseph — who was bowling a hostile spell with hard lengths and brisk speed — it was all Root afterwards.
He played the leading role in partnerships with Jacks and Rashid and led the team toward a thumping victory. Root piled on 166 not out, which is his highest score in ODIs.
With this, he is the leading run-scorer in ODIs this year and smashed certain England records en route to his 166.
Joe Root Breaks Records with Unbeaten 166 in Historic ODI Chase
Joe Root reached a major milestone on Sunday, becoming the first England batter to cross 7,000 ODI runs. His unbeaten 166* not only powered England to a remarkable win but also saw him surpass Eoin Morgan's tally of 6,957 to become England’s leading ODI run-scorer with 7,082 runs.
Root's 166* is now his highest ODI score and the second highest ever by an England batter in a chase, behind Jason Roy's 180 vs Australia in 2018.
It was also Root’s sixth century in 300-plus target chases—second only to Virat Kohli’s nine—and his fourth in a successful pursuit. The knock marked his ninth ODI hundred on English soil, breaking Marcus Trescothick’s previous record of eight.
England’s chase became even more historic as they needed 176 runs after losing their fifth wicket, the highest target they've ever overcome in ODIs from such a position. The previous best was 167 against Pakistan in 2021.
Root Commits to England’s ODI Future: “I Still Have a Lot to Give”
Following his record-breaking knock in the second ODI, Joe Root reaffirmed his commitment to England’s 50-over setup and his desire to contribute in multiple ways going forward.
“I’ve played a huge amount of cricket with Jos and almost felt guilty that I wasn’t there for him through much of his tenure,” Root said, reflecting on his absence from the ODI side in recent years.
“With more opportunities to play one-day cricket now, I want to be involved. I want to play as much as I can for England. If I can make the team better, then I absolutely want to be there, doing everything I can.”
Root also spoke about mentoring younger players and embracing his role as a senior figure. “Whether it’s helping in and around practice, sharing my experience to speed up the development of the younger guys—or contributing out on the field—I feel I still have a lot to give. There are plenty more runs in me, and hopefully that knock showed it.”