Root Rules Out Leading England in White-Ball Cricket: "That Ship Has Sailed
Former England Test captain Joe Root has ruled himself out of contention for England’s white-ball captaincy, stating that his primary focus remains on the upcoming Test series against India and the Ashes tour of Australia later this year. With Jos Buttler stepping down after England’s disappointing Champions Trophy campaign, the hunt for a new white-ball captain is underway, but Root has made it clear that he is not in the race.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Root said, "I've done my time as a captain in England, but I'm sure whoever gets the opportunity to do it will be extremely proud and do a brilliant job." His statement effectively ends any speculation regarding his return to a leadership role in England’s limited-overs setup.
Root, who led England’s Test side from 2017 to 2022, holds the record for the most Test wins (27) by any England captain. Despite his wealth of experience, he believes this is the right time for the white-ball team to undergo a transition and rebuild after their underwhelming Champions Trophy campaign. Reflecting on England’s poor performance in the tournament, Root admitted, "The Champions Trophy was disappointing. We didn't play anywhere near what we're capable of, but there's so much talent and so much more to come from that team."
Root himself had an impressive individual tournament, finishing as the fourth-highest run-scorer. His standout performance came in one of England’s group-stage matches against Afghanistan, where he scored a brilliant 120 off 111 balls. However, despite his efforts, England failed to make an impact in the competition, leading to Buttler’s resignation as captain.
With the white-ball leadership debate ongoing, Root remains focused on red-ball cricket, with two high-profile Test series on the horizon. England is set to host India in a five-match Test series before heading to Australia for the Ashes. Root is fully committed to these challenges and believes these upcoming contests define a player’s career.
"These are the years you play for. Two of the biggest teams, two of the biggest series you can play in as an England player. It's something the team is relishing," Root said, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming Test matches.
Regarded as one of the finest Test cricketers of the modern era, Root recently surpassed Sir Alastair Cook to become England’s all-time leading run-scorer with 12,972 runs and 36 hundreds in the longest format. As England prepares for the challenges ahead, Root believes the team is heading in the right direction.
"I do think this team's building - covering a lot of bases and giving ourselves a lot of options to be successful in different conditions." He further expressed confidence in England’s ability to reclaim the Ashes, stating, "I think we're capable of [winning The Ashes]. I think we've got to look after things leading up to that. We've got to play some really strong cricket at home."
Meanwhile, England’s next white-ball captain remains undecided. Harry Brook, England’s current vice-captain, is considered the front-runner for the job, while Ben Stokes is also in contention. If Stokes takes over, England will have the same captain and coach across all formats, potentially bringing stability to the side.
As the search for a new leader continues, Root’s decision to stay out of the race signals a new era for England’s white-ball cricket while reaffirming his commitment to Test success in 2025.