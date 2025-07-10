Root’s 99 Headlines a Slow Going First Day at Lord’s in 3rd Test Between India and England
By Shah Faisal
Joe Root’s unbeaten 99 stood tall at the end of Day 1 of the third Test between India and England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. England finished the day on 251/4, with Root and captain Ben Stokes (39*) at the crease. Nitish Kumar Reddy was the pick of the bowlers for India, ending with figures of 2 for 46.
Earlier in the day at Lord’s, both teams welcomed the return of their premier fast bowlers—Jofra Archer for England and Jasprit Bumrah for India—as they looked to bolster bowling attacks that had struggled to assert dominance in the first two matches of the series.
England’s openers, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, began cautiously. Bumrah bowled probing lengths, and Akash Deep—who had impressed in the second Test—was slightly off his best, but still managed to keep things tight. India’s persistence paid off when Nitish Kumar Reddy broke the opening stand, removing both openers in the space of 1 run and 4 overs.
Ollie Pope joined Joe Root to steady the ship, batting with care and understanding the situation. It was a pivotal passage of play: India were brimming with confidence after a resounding win in the previous Test, and a collapse at this stage could have handed them back control over the game and possibly the series.
England went unscathed through the post-lunch session, with Pope and Root rotating the strike steadily. While the run rate was under control, India’s tight fielding, patient bowling, and disciplined lines ensured England didn’t break free. Root, playing every ball on its merit, brought up his 67th Test fifty—just one short of Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of 68.
At tea, England were well-positioned at 153/2 with 8 wickets in hand. But the post-tea session began with a jolt. On the first ball, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Pope with a delivery that turned just enough to take the edge, and substitute keeper Dhruv Jurel—replacing the injured Rishabh Pant, who sustained a finger injury—took a clean catch behind the stumps.
Harry Brook, currently ranked the No. 1 batter in Test cricket, walked in with intent but lasted just a few overs. Jasprit Bumrah produced a beautiful in-dipper from around the fourth stump line, breaching Brook’s defense and claiming a crucial wicket. In a high-profile duel of top-ranked players, it was the No. 1 Test bowler who had the final word.
With England reduced to 4/172, any threatening partnership was swiftly broken—each wicket followed by another that kept England on the back foot.
Ben Stokes then joined Root at the crease. The pair showed great restraint and composure, playing out the final session without further loss. Root continued to accumulate steadily, reaching 88 by the 79th over. Despite being well set, the combination of India's tight lines and England’s low-risk strategy meant Root couldn't reach his century by stumps.
As the day ended, Root stood on 99, set to face the first ball of Day 2—likely bowled by Jasprit Bumrah with a brand-new Dukes ball under overcast skies and amid a roaring Lord’s crowd.
Until then, England will take heart from having survived a testing Day 1. They finished on 251/4, with Root one run shy of a milestone century and Stokes solid alongside him. Day 2 promises a gripping contest between two seasoned warhorses and two elite Test cricket sides.