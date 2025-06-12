SA vs AUS: All the Records that Tumbled in WTC Final
By Shah Faisal
The World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 is not just unfolding like a thriller movie—it is also making and breaking several records, especially in bowling. From recording the best bowling figures at Lord's to earning spots on both honours boards, numerous milestones have been set during this high-stakes encounter.
Cummins Claims Best Bowling Figures by a Captain at Lord's
Australia captain Pat Cummins became the eighth Australian to reach 300 Test wickets as his extraordinary 6 for 28—the best figures by a Test captain at Lord's—dismantled South Africa on the second day of the WTC Final.
He achieved the feat during the second session on Day Two, returning exceptional figures of 4/4 in a crucial spell that restricted South Africa to a below-par total in their first innings.
Speaking to the broadcaster during the innings break, Cummins said:
"It's way more than I could have asked for. For any fast bowler, 300 is a big number—it means you've battled a few injuries and niggles, got through it, and played well in different conditions."
Best Figures as Captain at Lord’s
Cummins also became the captain with the best bowling figures ever recorded at Lord's. His 6 for 28 surpassed Bob Willis' 6 for 101, setting a new benchmark for leadership combined with bowling brilliance. The performance earned Cummins a well-deserved place on the Lord's honours board for the first time.
South Africa Records Lowest Total in WTC Final Inning
South Africa now holds the record for the lowest total ever in a WTC Final innings, managing just 138 runs in reply to Australia’s 212 all out in the first innings. Their batting order collapsed under the relentless pressure of Cummins’ immaculate line and length.
Before this, India held the record for the lowest total in a WTC Final—170 all out against New Zealand in 2021.
Kagiso Rabada Breaks Allan Donald’s Record of 330 Test Wickets
In South Africa's first innings of the WTC Final 2025, Kagiso Rabada surpassed Allan Donald’s tally of 330 Test wickets, becoming the fourth-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in Test cricket.
He now trails only Makhaya Ntini, Shaun Pollock, and Dale Steyn, who leads the chart with 439 wickets.
Rabada Enters Record Books with Dual Honours at Lord’s
Kagiso Rabada’s 5 for 51 in the first innings of the WTC Final 2025 made him the only bowler in history to feature on both the home and visiting honours boards at Lord’s.
There are two honours boards at Lord's: one for the home team and one for the visiting team. South Africa, having topped the WTC points table, are using the home dressing room for this match. Rabada’s five-wicket haul in the first innings earned him a place on the home team’s board.
Previously, he had also earned a spot on the visiting team’s board for a five-wicket haul against England.
With this, Rabada became the first bowler—and possibly the second player ever—to have their name inscribed on both honours boards at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground.