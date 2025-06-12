SA vs AUS WTC Final Day 2: A 14-Wicket Day Saw Bowlers Rule at Lord’s
By Shah Faisal
The second day of the WTC Final between Australia and South Africa was full of ebbs and flows as the game swung like a pendulum between the two teams.
Like Day 1, Day 2 saw a great display of fielding and exceptional fast bowling from both sides. With 14 wickets falling for 239 runs, the game is now finely poised and open for the taking.
On Day Two, batters again failed to stamp their authority on the final as most focused on survival rather than scoring runs.
The day started with Bavuma trying to take the attack to Australia, and he did. Runs came more freely compared to what happened the day before. Bavuma smacked and slashed the ball off Starc. He hit a magnificent pull off Cummins too. Things were going well—Bavuma scoring runs and Bedingham holding on to his wicket.
Then came the Cummins moment, and things turned on their head. A brilliant catch by Labuschagne at cover—an alert, well-anticipated effort—brought the first wicket of the day for Australia, and a hefty partnership of 64 runs was finally broken.
Kyle Verreynne played the way South Africa played on Day One: defending everything and showing no intent to score. Finally, one ball had his name, and a clever review from Pat Cummins opened the floodgates for Australia.
Cummins ran through the South African batters the same way Rabada had gone through Australia. After lunch, he took 4 wickets for 4 runs, bundling South Africa out for 138.
Pat Cummins reached 300 Test wickets, becoming the 8th Australian to achieve this milestone. He also became the captain with the best bowling figures at Lord’s with 6/28, surpassing Bob Willis’ 6/101.
South Africa, however, now hold the lowest team total in a WTC Final innings, replacing India’s 170 against New Zealand in 2021.
Australia came to bat with a healthy lead of 74. Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja looked resilient and composed at the crease, and runs were flowing smoothly. Their confidence was high, but Rabada provided the breakthrough—Usman Khawaja edged one to the keeper.
Cameron Green, again, suffered the same fate as Day One, edging to third slip off Rabada on just the second ball. From 0/28 in 10 overs, Australia were suddenly 2/28 in 10.4 overs—and South Africa sensed a chance.
Smith and Labuschagne brought calm to the middle, and it looked like Australia would build a big lead and push South Africa out of the game. But a lazy cover drive attempt brought Marnus Labuschagne to his knees. Soon after, the great Smith missed a straight ball from Lungi Ngidi, who had been struggling to find rhythm but finally delivered.
Smith’s wicket was followed by those of Webster and Travis Head. Australia slipped to 6/66 and then 7/73 when Cummins was dismissed by Ngidi, who was in the middle of one of those lethal spells he is known for. South Africa’s bowlers had brought them back into the game, and it looked as if Australia might fold for under 100.
But a counterattack from Alex Carey and some poor bowling and loose field placements allowed Australia to stretch their lead. Carey and Starc stitched a crucial 61-run partnership that turned the momentum once again.
Just as the match began swinging Australia’s way, Rabada dismissed Carey and put a virtual halt to their hopes of a commanding total.
In the last over of the day, Marco Jansen dropped a catch off Starc at mid-off from Wiaan Mulder’s bowling. Had it been taken, the day would have ended on the highest of notes for South Africa.
At stumps on Day Two, Australia are 144/8, leading by 216 runs with two wickets in hand.
South Africa will be relieved to have restricted the lead, but deep down they will regret allowing Australia to add crucial runs after being 73/7.
The game is evenly poised on paper, but Australia holds a slight edge, given how wickets have fallen in clusters over the past two days.
Day Three will be crucial—and perhaps decisive—if rain stays away.