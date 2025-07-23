Sai Sudharsan Keep India in Place After Day One of 4th Test: India vs England, 2025
By Shah Faisal
With a cloudy sky above and seaming conditions underneath , Ben Stokes won the toss and asked India to bat first in the Fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, 2025. India walked out with a revised top order and a determined mindset. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal absorbed the early pressure with calm discipline, batting through the entire first session unbroken. Both openers showcased remarkable patience against the moving ball, offering very few chances. Rahul, in particular, looked in control and steady, becoming the fifth Indian to complete 1,000 Test runs in England.
Even though England’s seamers, especially Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes, were erratic in length early on, they maintained a tight economy, conceding just over three runs an over. But for all of Stokes’ attacking fields and Harry Brook’s antics to inject life into a quiet morning, India had the better session without dominating it. It was consolidation, not aggression—an innings built on caution rather than flourish.
Second Session Brings Wickets
England regrouped quickly after lunch. Chris Woakes struck with a classic away-seamer to remove Rahul for 46, Zak Crawley taking a fine low catch at third slip. That breakthrough opened the door, and Stokes soon took matters into his own hands.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had weathered two failures at Lord’s, played with maturity in reaching a 96-ball half-century. But he fell to the returning Liam Dawson, edging a wide delivery to Brook at slip. Dawson, recalled after eight years and 11 different English spinners in between, marked his comeback with a crucial strike.
The real battle came when Shubman Gill arrived. England’s close-in fielders immediately turned up the intensity. Stokes, sensing vulnerability, set Gill up with a clever plan—bowling in-dippers from wide of the crease. The result? Gill left one that nipped in and was trapped plumb in front. Another review wasted, and England’s planning had paid off.
Pant’s Injury Halts India’s Progress
India’s recovery came via a steady 72-run stand between B Sai Sudharsan and Rishabh Pant. The left-handed duo batted watchfully under floodlights after tea, frustrating England. Pant was uncharacteristically subdued for long stretches but still managed flashes of his audacity, including a slog-sweep off Archer and a reverse-sweep attempt off Woakes.
But that attempt would cost him. Pant under-edged a reverse sweep onto his right foot and collapsed in pain. As replays confirmed the injury was serious, a dark bruise formed instantly, and he had to be taken off the field on a cart—retiring hurt on 37.
Sai Sudharsan, India’s surprise No. 3, was unfazed. Recalled in place of Karun Nair, he batted with grit and poise, anchoring the middle overs and completing his maiden Test half-century with a crisp drive off Joe Root. His presence gave India much-needed stability, especially after Pant's exit.
A Slow but Tight Day in Manchester
The final session continued in the same tense, slow-burning fashion. Stokes again proved England’s talisman, getting Sai Sudharsan for the third time in as many innings with a smart short-ball ploy. Cramped for room on the pull, Sudharsan found Carse at long leg. It was a subtle but decisive plan from the captain—Stokes' instincts again turning the tide.
By stumps, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur had seen off the second new ball attempt, thwarted by fading light. India closed the day on 264/4, neither ahead nor behind. England didn’t dominate, but they didn’t let India run away either. The tempo may have been slow, but the underlying tension never dipped.
Brook’s words at the close summed it up best—this was a hard-fought day where England hung on through discipline, planning, and their captain’s cricketing smarts. And come Day 2, they’ll need to bowl better if they want to stay alive in this riveting Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy clash.