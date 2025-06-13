Sana Mir Rings the Bell at Lord’s — and Cements Her Place in Cricket History
By Mehr Jan
Ahead of Day Two of the 2025 ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and South Africa, former Pakistan captain Sana Mir took part in one of cricket’s most time-honored traditions: ringing the bell at Lord’s.
Fresh off her induction into the ICC Hall of Fame, Mir called the moment “something that means the world to me.”
“Lord’s has so much history. It’s the home of cricket,” she said in a video shared by the ICC. “Being here during this Test final, being inducted, and getting to ring the bell — I feel honored to be part of these traditions.”
She rang the bell five times, noting the coincidence with her long-time shirt number. “That was the instruction — five rings,” she said. “And it made sense. I wore number five.”
Career of Firsts
Sana Mir’s rise in cricket was marked by milestones. She became Pakistan’s captain at 23, led the team for seven years, and oversaw its most successful period to date.
She guided Pakistan to two Asian Games gold medals (2010 and 2014) and secured the team’s first-ever series wins against Sri Lanka, Ireland, and the Netherlands.
Under her leadership, Pakistan climbed the ICC rankings and began earning consistent recognition on the international stage.
Her individual record speaks for itself. She took 151 wickets in 120 ODIs — the most by any Pakistani woman — and claimed 89 wickets in T20Is at an average of 23.42, second only to Nida Dar. With the bat, she scored 1,630 runs in ODIs and added 802 runs in T20Is. In October 2018, she reached another career high by becoming the No. 1 ranked ODI bowler in the world.
Mir began as a pace bowler but switched to off-spin following a stress fracture. The transition extended her career and made her a more effective all-rounder, peaking with her ascent to the top of the ICC rankings.
Beyond the Boundary
While her on-field achievements were significant, Mir’s legacy extends off the pitch. She’s been a prominent advocate for the development of women’s cricket in Pakistan, pushing for increased visibility, better infrastructure, and greater investment.
Since retiring in 2020, Mir has stayed closely involved with the game. She’s served as an ICC ambassador, joined the FICA board as an independent director, and became part of a WCA task force working to address cricket’s growing scheduling challenges.
Mir has changed the landscape of cricket in Pakistan. From leading Pakistan on the field to representing the sport at global forums, she has played a key role in shaping the path for women’s cricket in her country.
Her presence at Lord’s, ringing the bell as a Hall of Famer, was more than ceremonial — it was a recognition earned through years of consistency, resilience and leadership. As Pakistan continues to invest in its women’s game, Mir’s example remains a benchmark for what’s possible — and a reminder that the game is better when it includes everyone.