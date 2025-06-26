Saudi Arabia’s Ambitious T20 League Faces Stiff Resistance from BCCI and ECB
Saudi Arabia’s plan to launch a high profile global T20 cricket league has hit a major roadblock, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) refusing to support the venture.
A League Unlike Any Other
The proposed league is not just another franchise tournament, it is backed by a huge $400-500 million investment from Saudi Arabia’s SRJ Sports Investments.
It was conceptualized to operate year round with eight teams playing across four different global venues, similar to the Grand Slam model in tennis.
The format was even designed to include both men’s and women’s competitions, a move seen as an effort to modernize cricket and expand its audience base beyond traditional markets.
Saudi Arabia hoped to build this league as a global cricketing spectacle and a sustainable revenue stream for the future of the game, especially outside the current powerhouses of India, Australia, and England.
BCCI and ECB Unite to Block Player Participation
However, the BCCI and ECB have united to block their players from participating by refusing to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs). "During discussions at the World Test Championship final at Lord’s this month, the ECB and BCCI agreed to unite in opposing the new league," reportedly.
The boards are also lobbying the International Cricket Council (ICC) to deny the competition official recognition. With BCCI Secretary Jay Shah now chairing the ICC, the global body is unlikely to defy the Indian board’s stance.
Their primary concern is safeguarding their own lucrative leagues, the Indian Premier League (IPL), valued at $12 billion, and The Hundred, which recently secured $700 million in private investment for franchise stakes. BCCI and ECB fear that the Saudi league could disrupt these financially dominant leagues by luring top players with massive salaries.
In addition, the BCCI remains protective of its exclusive grip over Indian players. The IPL already prohibits its male players from participating in overseas leagues, a policy that would extend to the proposed Saudi competition.
Not All Boards Are Saying No
Despite the resistance, not every board has shut the door on Saudi investment.
In contrast, Cricket Australia (CA) has shown openness to collaboration, seeing potential financial benefits for its Big Bash League (BBL), which lacks private investment. Meanwhile, Cricket South Africa (CSA) successfully raised $136 million by selling SA20 franchises to Indian owners, highlighting the growing role of private capital in cricket.
The ICC’s stance remains undecided, but with its current chairman, Jay Shah, who also serves as BCCI Secretary, observers believe the council is unlikely to go against India’s position.
Although Saudi Arabia has commercial ties with the ICC through Aramco (a reported four-year deal worth around USD 96 million annually), this does not translate into official support for the league. The ICC confirmed on May 9, 2024, that Aramco would continue as a Premier Partner until 2027. However, this partnership does not directly impact the Saudi league’s future.
Saudi Arabia’s push into cricket is part of its broader Vision 2030 initiative, aimed at diversifying its economy through global sports investments. The Kingdom already hosts F1 races, owns the LIV Golf tour, and is set to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.
In cricket, they hosted the IPL player auction last November and have partnered with multiple franchises through Aramco and Neom. However, without Indian and English stars—key draws for global audiences—the league’s appeal is in doubt.
Cricket manager and former Australian cricketer Neil Maxwell, a key figure behind the Saudi league concept, emphasized its long-term goal: to create an alternative stream of revenue that could ultimately support Test cricket’s survival, especially outside the Big Three nations.
But for now, the league’s future looks uncertain. The firm resistance from the BCCI and ECB, combined with the ICC’s potential alignment with their stance, could significantly delay or even derail the Saudi league’s launch.