Saudi Interested in Cricket Investments but No Proposals Yet, Says IPL Chair Dhumal
IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal has confirmed that Saudi Arabia is keen to invest in cricket and develop its infrastructure, but clarified that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) have not received any formal proposals regarding a new global tournament or direct investment in the IPL.
While the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) has been actively strengthening ties with Indian cricket over the past few years, including forming strategic partnerships through state-backed entities like Aramco, Visit Saudi, and Neom, Dhumal emphasized that speculation about a “Grand Slam” T20 tournament remains just that—speculation.
“There’s nothing we can do about media speculating,” Dhumal told ESPNcricinfo. “It can't be ‘yes’ or ‘no’ because there is no proposal to be discussed, it is just media speculation.”
The growing Saudi presence in cricket was highlighted last year when the IPL's Mega Auction was held in Jeddah, a move many interpreted as a step toward deeper collaboration. Dhumal noted that the decision was a strategic one aimed at encouraging Saudi investment and promoting the growth of the sport in the region.
“Saudi Cricket, as such, is part of the ICC,” said Dhumal. “They’re looking to invest in cricket so it becomes more relevant in that part of the world, especially given the large diaspora from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. There's strong demand for more cricketing activity there.”
Saudi Arabia is currently constructing an international-standard stadium in Jeddah as part of its broader vision to establish itself in the global sporting arena. It has also been rumored that SURJ—the sports arm of the Public Investment Fund (PIF)—has held talks with the World Cricketers Association about launching a global T20 circuit. However, no official announcement has been made, and Dhumal reiterated that no such discussions have involved the BCCI or IPL.
“There has been a lot of speculation around IPL and BCCI being involved with Saudi cricket. I categorically deny any such talks,” he said. “The idea was to give them a taste of what the IPL is all about. When they saw the scale and impact of the mega auction, it helped them understand the magnitude of the league.”
When asked about Indian players potentially participating in overseas T20 leagues, Dhumal remained cautious. “IPL is a premium tournament, and that exclusivity needs to be maintained. Nothing has been discussed formally, but any future decision would need careful consideration.”
As Saudi Arabia continues its push to become a major player in global sports, including cricket, India’s approach remains one of cautious collaboration, focused on regional development without compromising the unique stature of the IPL.