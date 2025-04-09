Scotland Pull Off Stunning Win Against West Indies Despite Matthews' Century
Scotland kicked off their Women’s World Cup Qualifier campaign with a bang, shocking the West Indies with a hard-fought 11-run win in Lahore. It was a match full of drama, with big hits, tight spells, and moments of pure grit — none more so than Hayley Matthews’ incredible all-round performance.
The West Indies skipper gave it everything: 4 wickets with the ball and an unbeaten 114 with the bat. But cricket is a team sport, and on this day, Scotland played better as a unit.
West Indies Win the Toss — and the Early Advantage
West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl first. It seemed like a smart move when their ace, Hayley Matthews, sent three Scottish batters packing before the 16th over. Scotland were 69 for 3, and things weren’t looking too bright.
But Sarah Bryce brought the fight. Her 55 off 56 balls helped steady the innings, and with support from Megan McColl (45) and a quick-fire 25* from Katherine Fraser at the end, Scotland pushed their total to 244 before being bowled out in the 45th over.
One of the highlights of the innings was Chinelle Henry’s bullet throw that ran out Ailsa Lister. It was the kind of moment that lifts a team, but Scotland didn’t let it break their momentum.
Matthews, as always, was the key threat with the ball — finishing with 4 for 56. But apart from her, the Windies bowlers struggled to keep things tight, especially in the middle and death overs.
Matthews Fights Alone in the Chase
Chasing 245, West Indies lost an early wicket — Qiana Joseph made her way out for a duck in the second over. But then came the Matthews-James partnership. Zaida James supported her skipper well with a solid 45, and the two put on 113 for the second wicket.
Matthews looked in total control, driving, cutting, and nudging the ball around with ease. But once James fell, the Windies' innings started to wobble. Campbelle, Taylor, and Henry — all came and went quickly. Scotland’s bowlers kept their cool, with Fraser leading the way, grabbing 3 wickets at crucial times.
Matthews didn’t give up. Battling exhaustion and cramps, she had to retire hurt twice. One of those times, she was even stretchered off. But she came back — determined, focused — and reached a fighting century. Still, without support at the other end, the task was too big, even for her.
With 12 runs needed and one wicket in hand, Aaliyah Alleyne was caught, and West Indies were bowled out for 233. Matthews was left unbeaten on 114 — a warrior till the end.
Scotland’s Team Effort Wins the Day
What stood out for Scotland was their teamwork. Everyone chipped in. The bowlers stuck to their lines, the fielding was sharp, and they kept the pressure on till the final over. Fraser’s three-wicket haul, Maqsood’s two key wickets, and Darcey Carter’s tight spell up front all made a difference.
This win is massive for Scotland. Not only does it give them a solid start in the tournament, but beating a big team like West Indies will also boost their confidence for the matches ahead.
Player of the Match
Hayley Matthews was named Player of the Match — and rightly so. Her all-round show was top class. But sometimes, even a heroic effort isn’t enough if the rest of the team doesn’t step up.