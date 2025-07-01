Seattle Orcas Looking to Keep Their Winning Momentum Going Against the Table-Toppers San Francisco Unicorns
Major League Cricket is entering its final phase as the bottom three teams increase their intensity to secure a spot in the final four. The San Francisco Unicorns, Washington Freedom, and Texas Super Kings have already qualified for the playoff stage, meaning it’s the final spot up for grabs among the remaining three teams—and the fight is certainly going down to the wire.
Defeating San Francisco has been almost impossible for teams in MLC this season. They didn’t just win matches—they dominated their opponents in most encounters. That’s the next challenge for the Seattle Orcas if they want to keep their winning momentum and increase their chances of playoff qualification.
After losing ten matches on the trot in the MLC, they were finally rescued by Shimron Hetmyer in their last two matches. Against MI New York, they needed six off the last ball, and Hetmyer smashed a long maximum to get his side back to winning ways. They followed it up with a win against LAKR, jumping to 4th on the league table.
This means that qualification to the top four is more or less in their own hands. All they have to do is keep their position—which may sound easy, but in reality, is a huge task, considering their last three matches are against teams that have already qualified.
San Francisco Unicorns’ winning streak was finally broken when they were defeated by Washington Freedom in their last encounter. They are still on top of the table, but their conquerors are level on points, trailing only by net run rate. With the top spot in danger, they will certainly be looking to bounce back to winning ways.
Probable XIs
San Francisco Unicorns: Matthew Short (c), Finn Allen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Romario Shepherd, Xavier Bartlett, Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Haris Rauf, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett
Seattle Orcas: Shayan Jahangir (wk), Josh Brown, Aaron Jones, Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen, Sikandar Raza (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Waqar Salamkheil, Ayan Desai
My Fantasy XI
Matthew Short, Finn Allen, Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen, Sikandar Raza (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Hassan Khan, Romario Shepherd, Xavier Bartlett, Haris Rauf, Harmeet Singh.