Shane McDermott Joins Pakistan as All-Format Fielding Coach Ahead of Busy Season
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to welcome Australian specialist Shane McDermott as its new all-format fielding coach. Although an official announcement is pending, McDermott is expected to join the squad before the T20I series against Bangladesh, beginning July 20 in Dhaka.
McDermott’s appointment comes at a critical time. Pakistan is heading into a busy stretch of international fixtures and is keen to address long-standing fielding issues. The 44-year-old has been backed by newly appointed white-ball coach Mike Hesson, with whom he previously worked in other coaching roles.
The Australian brings with him over a decade of diverse experience. He has coached with national teams from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, as well as domestic sides in Australia. His credentials include a High-Performance Level Three Coaching Certificate and various roles at Cricket Australia’s National Cricket Centre from 2012 to 2019.
Between 2022 and 2023, McDermott served as Bangladesh’s assistant fielding coach. His stint was cut short due to disagreements with then-head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe. However, his fielding methods drew praise, and he was soon picked up by Afghanistan’s setup. His work was instrumental in Afghanistan’s run to the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
Earlier, he spent three years leading fielding for Sri Lanka’s senior team and also managed the Sri Lanka A squad. His ability to build structure and discipline in fielding units is seen as one of his key strengths.
McDermott replaces Mohammad Masroor, who served as Pakistan’s head coach temporarily since October 2024. Masroor recently announced his exit, thanking players and staff for their support via social media.
Pakistan’s decision to bring in McDermott reflects a broader effort to restructure the coaching staff and improve overall performance. Fielding has often been Pakistan’s Achilles' heel, especially in high-stakes matches. The hope is that McDermott’s appointment will instill professionalism and consistency across all formats.
Following the Bangladesh series, Pakistan will travel to the Caribbean for five T20Is against the West Indies. The team will then head to the UAE for the Asia Cup in September.
Meanwhile, Azhar Mahmood has been named interim Test head coach, and Salman Agha is tipped to take over as the new all-format captain.