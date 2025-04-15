Shreyas Iyer and Georgia Voll Win ICC Monthly Honors
The ICC has announced its Players of the Month awards for March, with India's Shreyas Iyer and Australia's Georgia Voll taking the honors after standout performances in crucial tournaments. Iyer bagged his second men's award following his Champions Trophy heroics, while 21-year-old Voll claimed her first women's prize after a breakout T20 series against New Zealand.
Iyer was the backbone of India's Champions Trophy triumph, scoring 172 runs in the knockout stages at an average of 57.33. His match-winning 79 against New Zealand in the group stage kept India's campaign alive, while crucial knocks of 45 and 48 in the semi-final and final against Australia and New Zealand, respectively, sealed the title.
"I’m truly honored to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March,” Iyer said. “This recognition is incredibly special, especially in a month where we lifted the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy — a moment I will cherish forever. Being able to contribute to India’s success on such a big stage is something every cricketer dreams of. I’m grateful to my teammates, coaches, and support staff for their unwavering support and belief. A heartfelt thank you to the fans as well — your energy and encouragement keep us going every step of the way.”
The win makes it back-to-back monthly awards for India after Shubman Gill's February honor. Iyer edged out New Zealand's Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra for the prize.
Meanwhile, Voll announced herself as Australia's newest batting star during their 3-0 T20 series whitewash of New Zealand. Just three months after her international debut, the opener scored her maiden T20I fifty off 30 balls in the first game before topping it with a career-best 75 in the final match.
"Winning this award caps off an amazing summer," Voll said. "Beating the World Champions in their backyard was perfect. It's been crazy coming into the Australian team but I can't wait for next season."
Voll becomes the fourth consecutive Australian woman to win the monthly award, following Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney and Alan King. She pipped teammate Sutherland and USA's Chetnaa Prasad for the March honor.
Both players were selected through a combined voting process that balances fan engagement with expert evaluation. Fans from around the world had the opportunity to cast their votes on the ICC’s official website, contributing to 10% of the final decision.
The remaining 90% of the vote came from a specialized panel known as the ICC Voting Academy, which includes former international players, cricket experts, commentators, and members of the ICC Hall of Fame. This approach ensures that the awards reflect both popular opinion and informed, professional judgment based on the players’ performances during the month.