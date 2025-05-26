Shubman Gill Reflects on His Captaincy and India's Squad for England vs India Test Series
By Shah Faisal
India announced their squad for the upcoming five-Test series against England, marking the start of a new chapter in the nation's red-ball cricket journey. With Shubman Gill named captain and Rishabh Pant appointed as vice-captain and wicketkeeper, the announcement reflects a clear shift toward youth and long-term planning following the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R. Ashwin from Test cricket.
Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.
Veterans Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R. Ashwin retired from Test cricket, marking the end of an era. Mohammed Shami also misses out due to ongoing fitness concerns. Sarfaraz Khan and Harshit Rana also couldn't find their place.
Among the fresh faces or returning names, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, and Shardul Thakur earn the call-ups to the squad. Nair, who was included in the A-team tour to England, has been called into the squad.
Shubman Gill Reflects on Test Captaincy Appointment
In his first interview after being appointed as India’s 37th Test captain, Shubman Gill shared insights into his leadership philosophy, mental approach to batting under captaincy, and his outlook on the upcoming Test series against England. Gill’s reflections provided a glimpse into a thoughtful and grounded mindset shaped by discipline, self-awareness, and a deep love for red-ball cricket.
Firstly, Gill outlined his leadership style, which extended far beyond mere performances or statistics. He emphasised that leadership, to him, was not just about results but about setting a cultural tone for the team through discipline, commitment, and personal example. He believed that the essence of good leadership lay in consistency off the field and building strong connections with his teammates. For Gill, leading by example meant exhibiting hard work and discipline as much as scoring runs.
Secondly, Gill revealed a key strategy he intended to follow to ensure clarity while juggling captaincy and batting. He stressed the importance of making decisions strictly from the perspective of a batsman when at the crease. Gill acknowledged that thinking about captaincy duties while batting only added unnecessary pressure. He explained that by mentally separating the two roles, he could maintain the freedom and clarity needed to play his natural game. According to him, this approach allowed for better risk-taking and decision-making during crucial phases of an innings.
Gill spoke with enthusiasm and respect about the upcoming five-Test series against England. He recognised the unique challenge of such a lengthy series, describing it as mentally and physically taxing but also the most rewarding aspect of Test cricket. He called the series "exciting" and expressed confidence in the team’s preparedness, while also recalling his own successful performances against England in a previous home series.
Lastly, Gill admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the honour of becoming Test captain, tracing the roots of this dream back to his childhood. He described the role as a “big responsibility” and a moment of personal fulfilment, underscoring the pride he felt in leading India in the format he had always cherished most.
Gill's remarks display a great inner belief and a readiness for a huge responsibility like captaining India against England in England. Will wait and see how these Ideas manifest themselves.