Sir Viv Richards Stands by Babar Azam and Pakistan Amid Tough Times
By Shah Faisal
West Indies cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards has voiced his strong support for Babar Azam and the Pakistan cricket team as they navigate a challenging phase in their cricketing journey. Known for his fearless batting and iconic leadership, Richards emphasized the importance of standing by players and teams during difficult periods rather than criticizing them.
"The King Is One Who Rules All" – Richards on Babar's Return to Form
Richards expressed deep faith in Babar Azam's abilities and predicted a powerful comeback for the former Pakistan captain. Highlighting Babar's class and resilience, Richards stated, “The king is one who rules all. And I believe Babar has the ability to do just that.” He added that such players might go through a rough patch, but their quality always finds a way to shine again.
Backing Babar to rediscover his top form, Richards noted, “I have always been a fan of Babar. He’s got all the shots in the book. Class is permanent, and I have no doubt he will be back scoring heavily again.”
"Pakistan Is a Dangerous Team" – Richards on Pakistan Cricket
The legendary batsman also extended his support to the Pakistan cricket team as a whole, praising their potential and unpredictability. Richards remarked, “Pakistan is a dangerous team. You never know when they’ll bounce back and shock everyone. That’s what makes them exciting.”
He stressed the importance of not writing off a team with such depth and raw talent, emphasizing that their passionate fanbase and rich cricketing history always give them a chance to rise again.
Cricket as a Unifying Force
Sir Viv Richards also touched on the broader impact of cricket beyond the boundary ropes. He highlighted the sport’s power to bring people together, especially in diverse and passionate countries like Pakistan. “Cricket is more than just a game. It’s a sport that brings people together, a social cohesion tool that unites communities across backgrounds,” he said.
Praises For PSL
Richards also praised the professionalism and enjoyable environment of the PSL when he was asked about his 10-year journey with the PSL: “It's been ten years since we have been here, and I always had an enjoyable time here with the people whom you work with in terms of their professionalism. I am so excited that the PSL has come such a long way.”
Quetta Gladiators and Saud Shakeel
Richards was not happy to see his team, Quetta Gladiators' journey this year, but was hopeful that the team would bounce back: “We have a fair idea of what has gone wrong and we are professional enough to work that out. We are hopeful that we will do justice.” He also praised Saud Shakeel for his talent and captaincy and his intelligent approach towards cricket.