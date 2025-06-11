Cricket On SI

Six Wins from Six: England Women Begin New Era with Promise—but Is It Enough?

Questions remain about whether this dominant run signals real change or history repeating itself

Maya Gayler

England won all six matches against West Indies
England’s women’s cricket team has kicked off a new chapter under head coach Charlotte Edwards and captain Nat Sciver-Brunt in dominant fashion, sweeping both the T20 and one-day international series against a depleted West Indies side. While the unbeaten run has sparked optimism, questions remain about whether this success signals true progress or is merely a repeat of past patterns.

Edwards, the legendary former England captain, stepped into the role following a brutal Ashes defeat that left the team reeling amid criticism over attitude, culture, and performance. Her predecessor, Jon Lewis, also started strong with a clean sweep against the Windies, only for the team to falter in two underwhelming T20 World Cup campaigns and a disastrous Ashes showing earlier this year.

This time around, the dominance over West Indies, while emphatic, was expected. England has long maintained a strong record in bilateral series at home, winning nearly 80% of completed white-ball games since 2020. That figure jumps to nearly 88% when excluding heavyweights Australia and India.

The real tests for Edwards’ "new" England lie ahead. India’s visit later this month will pose a significantly stiffer challenge, and all eyes will be on the 50-over World Cup in India and Sri Lanka this September.

While World Cup-winning spinner Alex Hartley praised the team’s current form and called England “in a good place,” the key question remains: can this team, rebuilt and refreshed, finally deliver when the stakes are highest?

For now, the six-game sweep marks a confident beginning—but one that comes with a word of caution. England fans have seen strong starts before. What matters now is how they finish.

