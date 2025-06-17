Smriti Mandhana Reclaims No. 1 Spot in ICC ODI Batting Rankings
By Mehr Jan
Smriti Mandhana has reclaimed her crown as the No. 1 ODI batter in the world, ending a five-year wait to return to the summit of the ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings.
The elegant left-hander now holds 727 rating points, edging past South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt and England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt, both tied at 717.
Mandhana’s comeback to the top is more than a personal triumph — it’s a testament to her consistency, resilience and ability to deliver when it matters most.
In her most recent outings, she hammered 51 against South Africa and followed it up with a match-winning 116 against Sri Lanka in the tri-series final, reminding everyone why she remains one of the most feared batters in the women’s game.
Mandhana leapfrogged South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, who slipped into a tie for second alongside England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt at 717 points.
After posting a composed 51 against South Africa, she followed it up with a blistering 116 against hosts Sri Lanka in the final—her last two ODI appearances, which proved decisive in her rankings boost.
Wolvaardt Slides, Mandhana Shines
Wolvaardt, who had held the top spot, couldn’t maintain her grip after a string of underwhelming performances.
In five ODI outings in 2025, the South African has averaged 28.20, with a highest score of just 43. In the ongoing series against the West Indies, she has managed 27 and 28 in the first two games—numbers that cost her 17 rating points and opened the door for Mandhana’s ascent.
Mandhana is now the sole Indian in the ICC’s top 10 for ODI batters. Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur trail behind at 15th and 16th, respectively. England’s Amy Jones and Australian allrounder Ellyse Perry round out the top five.
No Movement in Bowling and Allrounder Charts
While the batting leaderboard saw a shift, the top of the bowling rankings remained unchanged.
England’s left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone continues to dominate, with Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner and Megan Schutt retaining the second and third positions.
West Indies’ Afy Fletcher made notable progress, however. Her four-wicket haul against South Africa in the second ODI propelled her four spots up the ladder to No. 19—her highest jump in recent months.
In the allrounders' category, the standings held steady. Gardner remains on top, followed by West Indies captain Hayley Matthews and South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp.
New Zealand veteran Sophie Devine, who recently announced she’ll retire from ODIs after the upcoming World Cup in India, is currently ninth among allrounders and 13th among batters.