South Africa and Australia Set for Blockbuster WTC25 Final Clash at Lord’s
The pinnacle of Test cricket is upon us as South Africa and Australia gear up to contest the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025 at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from June 11 to 15, with June 16 reserved as a contingency day.
This edition promises high drama, as Pat Cummins' reigning champions Australia look to defend their title against a hungry South African side led by Temba Bavuma, eager to end a two-decade-long wait for an ICC trophy.
Paths to Glory
South Africa arrived at the final after a dominant WTC campaign, finishing atop the table with eight wins in 12 Tests. Their unbeaten seven-match winning streak included series sweeps against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, sealing their place in the final. Star pacer Kagiso Rabada was instrumental, bagging 47 wickets at a phenomenal average of 19.97.
Australia, meanwhile, endured a more grueling route, playing 19 matches and registering 13 wins. Key highlights included a home sweep against Pakistan, a strong comeback in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, and a 2-0 win away in Sri Lanka. The ever-reliable Travis Head led the batting charts with 1177 runs in the cycle, including three centuries.
Key Players to Watch
Kagiso Rabada (South Africa): Ranked the No. 2 Test bowler, Rabada's pace and accuracy will be vital in English conditions, where he already has 30 wickets in six Tests.
Travis Head (Australia): The left-handed batter has become Australia’s WTC talisman. His 163-run blitz in the 2023 final was pivotal, and with 734 runs in English conditions, he’s a proven match-winner on this stage.
Stakes and Rewards
The ICC has significantly increased the prize pool for this cycle. The winners will take home $3.6 million, while the runners-up will collect $2.16 million, more than double the rewards of previous editions.
Broadcast and Global Reach
Cricket fans across the world can catch the action live through a robust lineup of broadcasters:
India: Star Sports, Jiostar
Australia: Amazon Prime Video
South Africa: SuperSport
UK: Sky Sports Cricket
USA & Canada: Willow TV …and many more via ICC.tv.
The Ultimate Test Awaits
With the stakes higher than ever and national pride on the line, the WTC25 Final is set to deliver a thrilling contest between two world-class teams. Will South Africa script a historic win, or will Australia again assert their Test dominance?
All eyes now turn to Lord’s, where legends are made and the battle for the mace begins.