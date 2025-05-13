South Africa Announce Squad for WTC Final vs Australia: Lungi Ngidi Returns, Bavuma to Lead the Side
By Shah Faisal
South Africa have announced their squad for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, set to begin on June 11 at Lord’s. The team sees the return of Lungi Ngidi, while Temba Bavuma will lead the side as captain. Notably, Anrich Nortje remains absent, meaning South Africa will be without his trademark pace and pinpoint accuracy—his “canonical deliveries” that have troubled many batters over the years. The squad also includes Senuran Muthusamy; a batting allrounder, and Paterson.
South Africa Squad for WTC Final:
Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson
Time for South Africa to Win an ICC Trophy
This match presents South Africa with their second major opportunity in recent years to claim an ICC title, having narrowly missed out on reaching the ICC T20 World Cup final in 2024, losing to India. It’s worth remembering that South Africa have only one ICC trophy in their cricketing history—winning the 1998 inaugural ICC Champions Trophy (then known as the ICC Knockout) against the West Indies.
Rabada and His Legacy
Kagiso Rabada has been a stalwart of South African Test cricket for around a decade. Carrying forward the legacy of greats like Dale Steyn and Allan Donald, Rabada has consistently delivered match-winning spells and racked up remarkable records in terms of wickets and strike rate. Should he help South Africa win this title, it would be a fitting reward for his years of dedication and relentless bowling efforts.
Rabada vs Australia
Australia seems to bring out the best in Rabada, particularly in Test cricket. His fierce rivalry with them traces back to the infamous Sandpapergate series. Against Australia, Rabada has taken 49 wickets in 18 innings at a strike rate of 39.9. He has dismissed Steve Smith four times, Usman Khawaja five times, Travis Head twice, and Mitchell Marsh four times. These will be the batters he will be bowling against in the final. If Rabada gets into rhythm early, it will ease the pressure on fellow pacers like Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, and Corbin Bosch.
Batting a Test for Senior Batters
South Africa’s batting remains a concern due to the inconsistent performances of their top-order players. For them to compete effectively, experienced names like Aiden Markram, and Temba Bavuma must lead from the front—building solid foundations and occupying the crease for extended periods. This will allow younger or less experienced players like Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham and Ryan Rickelton to play with freedom and without undue pressure.
South Africa will hope to end their long ICC trophy drought with a disciplined performance across all departments. With a strong bowling unit led by Rabada and the return of Ngidi, they certainly have the firepower to challenge Australia—if their batters can rise to the occasion.