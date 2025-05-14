South African Players Might Miss Remainder of IPL 2025 Due to WTC Final Commitments
By Shah Faisal
The Indian Premier League 2025 is heading into its most critical phase, but several franchises may have to make do without their South African stars. As per the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) issued by Cricket South Africa (CSA), eight South African players are expected to leave India by May 25 to begin preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, placing their participation in the IPL playoffs in jeopardy.
The IPL season, which was rescheduled due to a mid-season suspension earlier this year, now clashes with South Africa’s build-up to the WTC final. The final, scheduled from June 11 to 15 at Lord’s, has become the top priority for CSA.
According to South Africa’s red-ball coach Shukri Conrad, the original agreement with the IPL and BCCI was that players would return by May 26, allowing time for final preparations before flying to England on May 30.
“The initial agreement with IPL-BCCI was, with the [WTC] final being on the 25th, our players would return on the 26th, so that it allows them ample time before we fly out on the 30th,” Conrad said during a press conference in Johannesburg. “That is the ongoing conversation being had by people in higher pay grades than me—our director of cricket and CEO. We want our players back on the 26th, and hopefully, that comes to fruition.”
CSA’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe has backed this timeline, stating that national duty takes precedence. So far, CSA has not indicated any willingness to extend the deadline, despite potential pushback from IPL franchises and the BCCI.
The following South African players are expected to depart before the IPL playoffs begin:
Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals), Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants), Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch (Mumbai Indians), Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings), Wiaan Mulder (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
These early exits could significantly affect team strategies and momentum during the business end of the tournament. For instance, Gujarat Titans would lose their pace spearhead in Rabada, while Punjab Kings risk missing the all-round services of Marco Jansen—integral to their campaigns.
CSA is reportedly in ongoing discussions with the BCCI, though a resolution remains uncertain. One CSA official commented, “We know it might not be ideal for the IPL, but our national priorities are clear.”
Upon returning, South Africa’s WTC squad is scheduled to play a four-day warm-up match against Zimbabwe in Arundel starting June 3—the same day as the IPL final.
With national pride and franchise stakes both on the line, the situation presents a diplomatic and logistical test for the BCCI and CSA. The coming days will reveal whether any middle ground can be reached—or if teams will be forced to recalibrate their playoff ambitions without some of their biggest overseas assets.