Sri Lanka Announce Revamped Squad for Bangladesh T20Is
By Sadia Akhtar
Sri Lanka has announced their squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. The 3 match series begins on July 10 and will serve as vital preparation for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka will be co-hosting the tournament alongside India.
Charith Asalanka has been named captain of the 17 member squad. The selection features a blend of youth and experience. Several key players have returned, while one promising youngster earns his 1st call-up.
The squad has undergone multiple changes since Sri Lanka’s last T20I series in January 2025. That series, played against New Zealand, ended in a 2-1 defeat. The selectors have now looked to strengthen all departments ahead of the World Cup build-up.
Dasun Shanaka returns to the squad after a long absence. The all rounder last played in July 2024 against India. Known for his power hitting and leadership experience, Shanaka’s inclusion adds depth to the middle order.
Chamika Karunaratne also makes a comeback. The pace bowling all-rounder was last seen in a T20I in April 2023. His ability to contribute in both departments will be a welcome boost.
Spin continues to be a focus for Sri Lanka. Young left arm spinner Dunith Wellalage has been named in the squad. The 22 year old made his T20I debut last year and has played 4 matches so far. He will be looking to cement his place in the team with impactful performances.
One of the most notable inclusions is Eshan Malinga. The right arm pacer has received his maiden T20I call-up. He made his ODI debut earlier this year. Malinga impressed in both the IPL and SA20 leagues this season. His pace and variation could be a key weapon in Sri Lanka’s bowling arsenal.
Other core players like Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pathum Nissanka, and Maheesh Theekshana retain their spots. The squad also includes experienced names such as Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, and Avishka Fernando.
The selectors have aimed for balance. The pace attack includes Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, and Binura Fernando.
The spin unit features Hasaranga, Theekshana, Wellalage, and Jeffrey Vandersay.
Kamindu Mendis also keeps his place after a steady run in domestic cricket. The team management believes in his long term potential as a batting all rounder. His versatility could prove useful on slower pitches.
The T20I series will be played at 3 different venues. The 1st match is set for July 10 in Pallekele. The second T20I will be played in Dambulla on July 13. The series will conclude with the final match on July 16 in Colombo.
This series gives Sri Lanka a chance to test combinations. It also allows fringe players to stake a claim before the T20 World Cup.
With strong performances, several of these names could secure their spots for 2026. Fans will watch closely as Sri Lanka aims to build a competitive squad for the global stage.
Sri Lanka’s squad:
Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando, and Eshan Malinga.
Series schedule:
July 10 - 1st T20I, Pallekele
July 13 - 2nd T20I, Dambulla
July 16 - 3rd T20I, Colombo