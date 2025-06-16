Sri Lanka Turn to Newcomers for Bangladesh Test Series Opener
Sri Lanka is set to usher in a new era as they face Bangladesh in the opening Test of a two-match series beginning June 17 in Galle, marking their entry into the 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle.
The 18-member squad, led by Dhananjaya de Silva, includes several fresh faces looking to cement their spots in the national red-ball setup. Among the debut hopefuls are Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, and Isitha Wijesundara — all aiming to make their mark on home turf. Lahiru Udara and Sonal Dinusha, who debuted against Australia earlier this year, also keep their places.
Veteran Angelo Mathews, who made his Test debut at Galle in 2009, is expected to bid farewell to the format at the same venue. The 37-year-old follows the recent retirement of Dimuth Karunaratne, who stepped away from Tests earlier this year in Colombo.
Injury has ruled out fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, despite his inclusion in the squad. The lineup still boasts seasoned names such as Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, and Prabath Jayasuriya, providing balance between youth and experience.
Bangladesh, under the leadership of Najmul Hossain Shanto, named their squad earlier this month and will also be aiming for a strong start to the new WTC cycle.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test Series Schedule:
1st Test – June 17, Galle
2nd Test – June 25, Colombo
As both sides look to build momentum for the long road ahead in the championship, the spotlight will be on how the newcomers handle the pressure — and how legends like Mathews bow out.