Suzie Bates Becomes Durham Women’s First Overseas Signing in Historic Move
In a landmark signing, Durham Cricket has announced New Zealand superstar Suzie Bates as their first-ever overseas player for the women’s team. The veteran allrounder will join the side for the entire 2025 season, featuring in both the T20 Blast and the Metro Bank One-Day Cup.
Bates, 37, brings unmatched international experience to the squad, boasting nearly 350 caps for the White Ferns. She holds the record for the most runs in women’s T20 internationals with 4,716 and has scored 5,896 runs in ODIs, including 13 centuries—making her the only New Zealand woman to surpass 10,000 white-ball runs.
"This is a historic moment for Durham, and we are thrilled to welcome a player of Suzie's calibre to the club," said Durham’s director of cricket Marcus North. “Her record internationally and domestically is second to none… she will be the perfect fit for our group going into the 2025 season.”
Bates, who previously led Oval Invincibles to the Hundred title in 2022 and has represented sides including Hampshire, Kent, Perth Scorchers, Birmingham Phoenix, and Adelaide Strikers, expressed her excitement, saying “I can’t wait to get over to Durham, join a talented squad, and add my experience to the group,” she said.
Bates’ arrival marks a major step forward for Durham as they prepare for their debut in England’s new Tier One women’s county structure. Known not only for her cricketing prowess but also for her Olympic basketball appearance in 2008, Bates continues to be one of the game’s most respected and accomplished figures.
With Durham’s ambitions rising and Bates’ pedigree unmatched, the 2025 season promises to be a thrilling new chapter in the club’s history.