T20 World Cup Dreams on the Line in Oman Qualifier
By Mehr Jan
Oman will become the center of attention this October as it hosts the combined ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia and East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.
The 10-day tournament will see nine teams battle for three prized spots at the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
This qualifier represents the final step for associate teams in these regions to secure their World Cup places.
It is part of a broader ICC effort to expand the game’s global reach, giving emerging cricket nations meaningful opportunities on the sport’s biggest T20 stage.
Six sub-regional winners—Kuwait, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Japan and Samoa—have earned the right to compete alongside Nepal, Papua New Guinea and the hosts, Oman.
These sides bring varied experience. Oman, Nepal, Papua New Guinea and UAE have featured at previous Men’s T20 World Cups, making them early favorites.
The format is tight and unforgiving. The group stage runs October 8-10, with the nine teams split into three groups of three. Only the top two from each group will advance to the Super Six stage, scheduled for October 12-17. From there, the top three teams will secure coveted berths in the 2026 World Cup.
Group compositions promise competitive matchups:
Group 1: UAE, Malaysia, Qatar
Group 2: Nepal, Kuwait, Japan
Group 3: Oman, Papua New Guinea, Samoa
For these nations, qualifying is not just about participation but about exposure, funding, and the chance to test themselves against the best.
It is a platform that has elevated associate sides before. Papua New Guinea, for instance, made its Men’s T20 World Cup debut in 2021, showcasing how these pathways deliver real opportunity.
The focus on growth extends to the women’s game. Fiji will host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in Suva from September 9-15.
The event features Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Japan, Samoa, Cook Islands, Philippines and the hosts. Teams will be split into two groups of four, culminating in a final where the winner advances to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier.