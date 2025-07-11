Texas Super Kings and MI New York Battle for a Place in the Final against Washington Freedom
Texas Super Kings will be up against MI New York in the Challenger at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, to book a place in the final. Both teams will be equally motivated, as both have a chance to claim the title against Washington Freedom on Sunday.
MI New York has had a tumultuous season so far. They lost six of their first seven games of the tournament and were at the bottom of the table. Yet, they somehow made a comeback and now have a solid chance of grabbing the trophy, with just two games between them and glory. They were outstanding in their last four games, winning all of them, and are now set to face Texas Super Kings in the Challenger.
Texas Super Kings, on the other hand, were consistent throughout the tournament, not slipping even once from the top three. They won four of the five games in the second half of the group stage, with their only loss coming against the Unicorns. The Nicholas Pooran-led side needs to step up their game if they want to go all the way to the trophy.
Super Kings were unlucky in Qualifier 1, conceding the final spot to Freedom due to the latter topping the group on net run rate. Rain might play a key role again in the Challenger, as it is expected to be cloudy at the Grand Prairie Stadium on Friday as well.
Players to Watch
Batters
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis has been outstanding with the bat, as well as in his leadership role this season for TSK. He is the top scorer in the tournament with 391 runs in 9 matches, averaging 55.8 with a strike rate of almost 180.
Monank Patel
The U.S. skipper has been phenomenal this season, leading his side with the bat. In 10 matches, he has scored 339 runs with an average of 34. Though his strike rate is a bit on the lower side (147), his innings at the top will define his team’s future in the tournament.
Bowlers
Trent Boult
The Kiwi pacer has set MLC 2025 on fire, taking 13 wickets in 9 matches with an economy of 8. His wicket-taking ability will be crucial in limiting TSK to a low score.
Noor Ahmad
Afghanistan’s latest mystery spinner has been on song over the past 12 months. After dominating batters in the IPL, Noor’s latest victims are MLC batters. In the 9 matches he has played so far, he has taken 13 wickets with an economy of 8.1 and will be looking to take his side to victory through his match-winning spells.
Probable XIs
MI New York:
Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Tajinder Dhillon, Heath Richards, Tristan Luus, Trent Boult, Noshthush Kenjige, Rushil Ugarkar
Texas Super Kings:
Faf du Plessis, Smit Patel, Sai Teja Mukkammala, Marcus Stoinis, Shubham Ranjane, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Zia ul Haq, Adam Milne
My Fantasy XI
Monank Patel, Faf du Plessis, Nicholas Pooran, Sai Teja Mukkammala, Michael Bracewell, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Noshthush Kenjige, Noor Ahmad, Adam Milne.