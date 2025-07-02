Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom Lock Horns to Claim the Top Spot
The race for the top position is heating up as the top three teams fight to make the spot theirs. In the 23rd match of the season, Texas Super Kings will lock horns with Washington Freedom at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill.
Washington Freedom have been in superb form this season, winning all of their matches after losing the first one. The Maxwell-led side is currently second on the table with 12 points and will be looking to extend their winning streak and strengthen their position for a top-two finish.
Texas Super Kings have had a great season as well, sitting in third position with five wins and 10 points. They have already secured a spot in the playoffs, but their next target will be to confirm a top-two finish. They failed to defend 221 in their previous encounter against Washington Freedom and will be looking to rectify that.
Players to Watch Out
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis has been enjoying the form of his life in MLC this season. The Texas Super Kings captain is the second-highest run-scorer in the league this season, scoring 317 runs in seven innings at an impressive average of 52.83. He has also scored two centuries so far, breaking Babar Azam’s record for the most centuries by a skipper in T20s. Du Plessis has to take center stage if TSK wants to finish in the top two of the group stage.
Mitchell Owen
The Aussie all-rounder has had a remarkable year so far, winning the Big Bash League and then going on to play in some of the top leagues in the world, including the IPL and PSL. In MLC 2025, he has scored 288 runs in seven games at an average of 41 and an astonishing strike rate of 210. He is also the leading wicket-taker for the Freedom, taking 14 wickets at an average of 14.35.
Noor Ahmad
Afghanistan’s new mystery spinner has been on a roll in front of the wickets this year. After a successful 2025 IPL with Chennai Super Kings, the young leggie has been impressing for TSK as well, taking 10 wickets in 28 overs. His partnership with Akeal Hosein has been the cornerstone of TSK’s attack and is crucial for their success in the tournament.
Saurabh Netravalkar
The USA pacer has been performing well with the ball in hand for Freedom this season. Despite not having much success in terms of wickets, Netravalkar has been useful with his economical spells and excellent line and length. With the group stage coming to a close, he will be a central figure in Freedom’s battle in the playoff stage.
Probable Playing XIs
TSK: Smit Patel (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Marcus Stoinis, Shubham Ranjane, Donovan Ferreira, Calvin Savage, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Nandre Burger, Zia-ul-Haq
WF: Mitchell Owen, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Jack Edwards, Glenn Phillips, Obus Pienaar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Ian Holland, Saurabh Netravalkar, Amila Aponso
My Fantasy XI
Mitchell Owen, Faf du Plessis, Rachin Ravindra, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell (c), Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Saurabh Netravalkar.