The History of Lowest Totals Defended in T20s
BY SHAH FAISAL
On April 15, the world's most lucrative and competitive T20 league bowed low to watch the lowest total defended in its 18-year history. Iyer's PBSK defended 111 runs against a strongly going KKR team in a dramatic finish to the game when Russell got out, dragging the ball onto the stumps. This had never happened before, especially for a team that had failed to defend 245 in the last game. The transposition of PBSK from failing to defend 246—the second-highest total ever chased in the IPL—to defending 111, the lowest ever in IPL, is a miraculous one. Surprisingly, PBSK also has the record for chasing down the highest total, 262, in IPL's history.
This dramatic match will go down in history not just for the numbers but for the way momentum, belief, and bowling strategy shifted the narrative. For a side that looked completely demoralized a few days back, this was more than redemption — it was resurrection.
The Lowest Totals Defended in IPL History
While 111 is now the benchmark for the lowest total ever defended in IPL history, it's worth looking at the other surprising moments when bowlers outshone batters on big nights:
1. 111 — PBSK vs. KKR (2025)
April 15, 2025, will be etched into cricket folklore. The defending side, PBSK, used clever pace variation, tight lines, and a bit of luck to bundle KKR out in a nail-biter. Their belief stood taller than the scoreboard.
2. 116 — CSK vs. KXIP (2009)
In the South African leg of IPL 2009, Chennai Super Kings defended a paltry 116. The pitch assisted bowlers, but it was more about discipline than magic. Critics at the time called it a "survival test" rather than a match.
3. 118 — SRH vs. MI (2018)
Sunrisers Hyderabad are known for their defense-first strategy, and they pulled off a classic against the mighty Mumbai Indians in 2018. Defending just 118, SRH's bowlers played with fire and precision, thanks to Rashid Khan's two wickets and lots of dot balls in his spell.
Each of these matches shows that T20 is not just a batter's playground. When discipline meets desperation, anything can happen.
Lowest Totals Defended in All T20 History
The IPL is just one corner of the T20 world. Across leagues and countries, we've seen some jaw-dropping defenses. Let's find the lowest totals defended in prominent T20 leagues around the world:
1. BBL — Perth Scorchers (117 vs. Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2015)
Defending 117, the Scorchers bowled with venom and spirit. The Renegades, stunned by their lack of application, collapsed and could only manage 111/8 at the end.
2. CPL — Barbados Tridents (92 vs. St. Lucia Zouks, CPL 2013)
Yes, you read that right. The Tridents proudly held their defending position to keep the opposition away at 89/7 while defending only 92. It was chaos, pure and simple.
3. PSL — Karachi Kings (126 vs. Islamabad United, PSL 2016)
Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, and Usama Mir webbed the Islamabad team in their nets on a slow and dry wicket. They kept the pressure on Islamabad after displaying a morbid total. Islamabad was contained — 82 all out — thanks to the early and late wickets of Mohammad Amir (2.2 overs, 3/7).
International T20 Cricket's Lowest Target Defenses
International matches have also offered thrillers where bowling units rose against odds:
1. West Indies (96 vs. Ireland, 2014)
After putting on a dismal show with the bat, Samuel Badree and Sunil Narine’s emphatic bowling seized Ireland's progress on 85 to record the lowest total defended in T20Is.
2. Zimbabwe (105 vs. West Indies, 2010)
Graeme Cremer (3/11) and Greg Lamb (2/14) tied West Indies batters all ends up and pulled off a brilliant display of bowling to create history. The star-studded West Indian batting lineup couldn't resist the pressure put by Zimbabwean spinners.
3. Bangladesh (106 vs. Nepal, 2024, ICC WT20)
Bangladesh bowled out Nepal for 85 due to good death overs from Shakib and Mustafizur Rahman. The damage was already being done by Tanzim Hasan, taking 4/7.
Note 1: On April 7, 2014, Dera Murad Jamali defended a total of 35/5 against Abbottabad Falcons (34/7) in a five-overs-per-side match in the Faysal Bank T20 Cup, Pakistan.
Note 2: In international cricket, Ireland defended a total of 43/7 against Bermuda (41/8) in a nine-overs-per-side match in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers 2008.
Both of these games had the full quota of overs played. That's why they are not listed on the list of lowest totals defended in a T20 game.
T20 cricket, often perceived as a boundary-packed game, can be highly entertaining once the balance between ball and bat is achieved. There is no thrill like defending low totals in white-ball games.