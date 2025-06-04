The King’s Redemption! Virat Kohli and RCB Finally Lift the Trophy After 18 Years
For over a decade and a half, Virat Kohli remained the heartbeat of Royal Challengers Bangalore, through highs, heartbreaks, and history-making performances. On June 3, 2025, that loyalty was finally rewarded when RCB clinched their maiden IPL title by beating Punjab Kings In Ahmedabad, ending a 17-year wait and giving Kohli the one trophy that had eluded his illustrious trophy cabinet.
The Lone Warrior Turned Lifelong Loyalist
Picked by RCB for $50,000 in the Under-19 player draft in 2008, Virat Kohli's journey in the Indian Premier League began when the tournament itself was just an experiment. At a time when players frequently jumped franchises, Kohli stuck with the red and gold of Bangalore, through seasons of disappointment, flashes of brilliance, and gut-wrenching near-misses.
Despite no IPL title for years, Kohli remained RCB’s constant icon and a leader. Appointed captain in 2013, he led the side until 2022. While the elusive title remained just out of reach during his captaincy tenure, his impact on the franchise was undeniable.
The 2016 Storm
If there was ever a year that defined Kohli’s IPL dominance, it was 2016. The run-machine went into overdrive, smashing 973 runs in just 16 games—a record that still stands in IPL history. He struck 4 centuries that season alone and averaged over 81 with the bat. His consistency was unmatched, his hunger unrelenting.
RCB reached the final that year but fell just short of lifting the title. Even in defeat, Kohli’s legacy grew. He proved that class and determination could turn a struggling franchise into a contender.
The Transition Years and a New Chapter
Post-2016, RCB made it to the playoffs in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Kohli stepped down as captain after the 2021 season, and in 2022, Faf du Plessis took over the reins. The team finished third that year, showing signs of transformation.
But it was in 2025 that the perfect storm brewed, they ended as a runner up in 2009 , 2011 and 2016 seasons before. With a young core, surprising draft picks, and a resurgent Kohli, RCB turned heads across the league. Kohli, now 36, showed no signs of slowing down. He amassed 657 runs in 15 games at an elite level of consistency, notching up eight fifties and proving yet again why he’s still the standard for batting excellence in T20 cricket.
The Moment of Glory
When RCB lifted the trophy on June 3, 2025, it was not just a title—it was an emotional release for a team, a fanbase, and a man who had given everything to the franchise. Kohli’s 18 years of loyalty, unmatched commitment, and endless belief had finally culminated in glory.
The trophy was a missing piece in his collection, and now, he’s completed the set: ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy, ICC Test Mace, and now—an IPL title. Very few cricketers in history can boast of such an illustrious career.
The Legacy Lives On
Having already bid farewell to Test and T20I formats, Kohli now focuses on ODI cricket and the IPL. Nearing the twilight of his career, his achievements both individual and team-based, have placed him in a class of his own. From being the young boy with attitude and flair in 2008 to becoming the face of the franchise and a global cricket icon, Kohli’s IPL journey has been nothing short of cinematic.
In his 267 IPL matches, he has scored 8661 runs with 8 centuries, and 63 fifties with the highest score of 113 these are the numbers that reflect not just his brilliance but his longevity, his fiery leadership, and his ability to rise in crunch moments have inspired generations.
The Emotional Full Circle
Kohli's connection with RCB has always been more than just professional. It's been personal. His name became synonymous with the franchise, his celebrations ignited fans, and his frustration in defeat mirrored theirs. This IPL victory isn’t just a win, it's a testament to belief, patience, and an 18-year story finally finding its fairy-tale ending.
As Kohli lifted the IPL trophy for the first time, one could see the relief, pride, and fulfillment in his eyes. For him, this was more than just a title, it was validation. And for the cricketing world, it was a moment to witness greatness getting its due.