The Records for USA in White-Ball Cricket: A Journey of Firsts and Flourish
By Shah Faisal
While the United States of America is not the first nation that comes to mind when one speaks of cricket, its journey in international white-ball cricket has been studded with milestone moments, quiet revolutions, and the emergence of unlikely heroes. USA's foray into official international cricket began not in the glitzy stadiums of the subcontinent or the greens of England, but quietly and historically during the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy in England—a tournament that gave the sport its first taste of American ambition.
The USA’s first-ever official One Day International (ODI) was played on 10 September 2004 against New Zealand at The Oval, London. Opening the batting, Tony Reid stepped into a moment larger than himself. He scored the nation’s first international run and later in the match, claimed the first ODI wicket for the USA by dismissing none other than Stephen Fleming, the seasoned Kiwi captain. It was a poetic symmetry—bat and ball, both inaugurated by one man. Although the result of the match was a loss, it marked the beginning of USA’s official record book in international cricket.
America's early days in white-ball cricket were largely experimental, and it wasn’t until nearly a decade and a half later that momentum began building. The USA gained ODI status in 2019, and with it came the chance to etch new records, win matches, and become a regular fixture in international competitions. That elusive first win in ODIs came on 27 April 2019, against Papua New Guinea in the ICC World Cricket League Division Two. It was a watershed moment. Aaron Jones, now one of the team’s most dependable batters, played a key role in guiding the chase, while Saurabh Netravalkar—the calm engineer-turned-pacer—led the bowling unit.
As years passed, the USA team matured into a side capable of upsetting established associate nations. In 2021, Jaskaran Malhotra gave the world a jolt with his unbeaten 173 against Papua New Guinea, including six sixes in an over—a feat only achieved by a handful of players globally. It wasn’t just the first century for the USA in white-ball cricket—it was a thunderous declaration of potential.
On the bowling front, Ali Khan and Saurabh Netravalkar have become household names in associate circles. Khan, known for his raw pace and toe-crushing yorkers, holds one of the best figures in an ODI for USA: 7 for 32 against Jersey in 2023. Netravalkar, meanwhile, has quietly amassed over 100 wickets in ODIs, making him USA’s most prolific bowler in the format.
The USA also saw its first five-wicket haul by a spinner when Nosthush Kenjige bamboozled Oman with figures of 5 for 11 in 2025—a reminder that spin, too, has a place in the American game.
While the first hat-trick remains an unchecked box in their cricketing narrative, the team continues to develop. The 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the USA, served as a breakout platform. Their shock victory over Pakistan in Dallas, achieved in a thrilling Super Over, was more than just a win—it was a cultural moment, one that turned heads and tugged cricket a little closer to mainstream American sporting awareness.
From the pioneering footsteps of Tony Reid to the audacious strokes of Jaskaran Malhotra, the USA’s journey in white-ball cricket has moved from symbolic firsts to meaningful triumphs. The cricketing world may not yet associate the USA with dominance, but they can no longer overlook its presence. The Stars and Stripes have found a place on the global pitch, and the innings is only just beginning.
USA White-Ball Cricket Milestones (ODIs & T20Is)
First run-scorer for USA in international cricket: Tony Reid vs New Zealand, 10 Sept 2004 (ICC Champions Trophy, The Oval)
First wicket-taker for USA in international cricket: Tony Reid (Stephen Fleming) vs New Zealand,10 Sept 2004
USA's first ODI match: vs New Zealand, 10 Sept 2004, ICC Champions Trophy
USA's first ODI win: vs Papua New Guinea, 27 April 2019, ICC WCL Division Two
First international century for USA: Jaskaran Malhotra – 173* vs Papua New Guinea, 9 Sept 2021
First five-wicket haul in ODIs for USA: Nosthush Kenjige – 5/11 vs Oman, 18 Feb 2025
Best ODI bowling figures for USA: Ali Khan – 7/32 vs Jersey, 4 April 2023
Most ODI wickets for USA (as of 2025): Saurabh Netravalkar – 100+ wickets
USA’s landmark T20I win: vs Pakistan (Super Over), 6 June 2024, Men’s T20 World Cup
First hat-trick for USA: Not yet achieved in ODIs or T20Is
Richard Staple was the first American captain to captain the USA cricket team in a One Day International (ODI) in 2004.