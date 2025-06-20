Tim Paine Steps into Australia A Coaching Role as His Post-Captaincy Journey Gathers Pace
By Shah Faisal
Tim Paine, who once carried the heavy burden of restoring Australia's cricketing credibility, is now charting a fresh path in his post-playing career. The former Test captain has been appointed as the head coach of Australia A, marking a significant step forward in his transition from international cricketer to a fully-fledged coach.
Paine will take charge of three important assignments this year. Australia A will first host Sri Lanka A in a multi-format series in Darwin in July, followed by a demanding tour to India in September and October. Later in the year, Paine’s side will meet the England Lions for a four-day fixture, scheduled just ahead of Australia's home summer. These series offer him a valuable platform to work closely with Australia’s emerging talent while continuing his coaching development alongside his ongoing role with the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.
Since retiring from international cricket, Paine has steadily built his coaching resume. He previously worked as an assistant coach with both the Australian women's team and the Australia A program. Last year, he served under Adam Voges during Australia A’s series against New Zealand and assisted Lachlan Stevens in guiding the team against India A.
As Cricket Australia’s high-performance officials highlighted, Paine brings to this role not only his contemporary playing experience but also a deep understanding of leadership, resilience, and player development. His appointment signals Cricket Australia’s faith in his ability to mentor the next generation of Australian cricketers.
From Captaincy to Controversy
Tim Paine's leadership journey is forever linked with one of Australian cricket’s most turbulent moments. In the aftermath of the 2018 ball-tampering ( Sandpaper Gate) scandal at Cape Town, Paine was unexpectedly thrust into the captaincy. Over the next three years, he led Australia in 23 Test matches, winning 11, losing 8, and drawing 4. Perhaps his most notable achievement was retaining the 2019 Ashes in England, becoming the first Australian captain to do so on English soil since Steve Waugh’s 2001 side.
However, his tenure ended abruptly in late 2021. Just weeks before the home Ashes, Paine resigned after private text messages of an explicit nature, exchanged with a Cricket Tasmania colleague in 2017, resurfaced publicly. Despite an earlier internal investigation clearing him of misconduct, the media storm and public scrutiny forced him to step down, bringing an unceremonious end to his leadership. Pat Cummins subsequently took over as Australia's Test captain.
Coaching The Next Generation
Now 40, Paine’s full focus has shifted to coaching. With this Australia A appointment, Cricket Australia is clearly investing in his leadership skills off the field, hoping his journey—filled with both triumph and adversity—can offer invaluable guidance to the country’s emerging cricketers. His support team will include Adam Griffith (national pace bowling coach), Scott Prestwidge (women's assistant coach), and Northern Territory’s Trent Keep, forming a strong coaching group around Paine for the busy schedule ahead.
For Tim Paine, this marks not just a new professional chapter, but perhaps a personal redemption arc — shaping young cricketers while reinforcing the values and standards that once made him a symbol of Australian cricket’s healing process.