Titans Stun Royal Challengers in Bengaluru, Climb to Fourth on IPL Points Table
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) endured their first defeat of the season as Gujarat Titans (GT) outplayed them in their own backyard during the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. RCB, who had won both of their opening matches, were greeted by a packed home crowd for their first fixture at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, but the Titans spoiled the party with a clinical performance.
Toss and Team News
GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Titans made a single change, bringing in left-arm seamer Arshad Khan to replace the unavailable Kagiso Rabada. RCB remained unchanged from their previous outing.
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Reserves: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma
Reserves: Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar
Siraj Haunts His Former Team
Mohammed Siraj returned to his former home ground with vengeance. The speedster produced a fiery opening spell, scalping 3 wickets for just 19 runs and silencing the Bengaluru faithful who once cheered his iconic Siuuu celebration. His early breakthroughs reduced RCB to 42 for 4 inside the powerplay, putting the home side on the back foot.
Liam Livingstone staged a mini-recovery with a crucial 54-run knock, supported by Jitesh Sharma (33) and Tim David (32*), helping RCB reach a modest 169. However, the top-order failure proved costly as the Titans’ bowling unit never allowed RCB to gain full control.
Buttler's Masterclass Guides Titans Home
GT’s reply began steadily, with Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill handling the new ball duo of Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar effectively. Gill, after a promising start, fell cheaply, opening the door for Jos Buttler, who has looked in sublime touch this season.
The Englishman played a commanding innings, smashing an unbeaten 73 off 39 deliveries, featuring five fours and six towering sixes. His timing and placement were impeccable, steering the Titans' chase with authority. Sudharsan fell one run short of a half-century after a sharp catch by Livingstone, but the job was already done.
Sherfane Rutherford, coming in as an Impact Player, ensured there were no late hiccups. His brisk 30 off 18 balls saw GT comfortably cross the line with 13 balls to spare.
Man of the Match
Mohammed Siraj, for his spellbinding 3 for 19, was deservedly named Player of the Match. His pace, control, and aggression dismantled RCB early, laying the foundation for GT's emphatic victory.