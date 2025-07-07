Top Performers Nominated for ICC Women’s Award for June 2025
By Sadia Akhtar
The ICC has announced the nominees for the Women’s Player of the Month award for June 2025. The shortlist includes 2 players from the West Indies and 1 from South Africa. All 3 delivered standout performances across formats during the month.
Tazmin Brits had a strong run with the bat. The South African opener was consistent throughout the ODI series and continued her form in the T20Is against West Indies.
She began the ODI series with a solid 57 off 65 balls. In the 2nd match, she managed only 26 off 54. However, she came back in style in the 3rd ODI. Brits smashed 101 off just 91 balls, registering her 4th century in the format.
Over the 3 matches, she scored 184 runs at an average of 61.33 and a strike rate of 87.61. Her performance earned her the Player of the Series award.
She continued to impress in the T20Is. Brits opened the series with a match-winning 98 not out. It was an innings full of control and timing.
In the next 2 matches, she scored 14 and 20. South Africa lost the series 2-1, but Brits ended with 132 runs at an average of 66. Her strike rate in the T20Is was 122.22.
Hayley Matthews also enjoyed a successful month. The West Indies captain showed her all-round class, especially in the T20Is. In the ODIs, she started with a score of 40 and followed it with 8 and then a well made half-century.
She also chipped in with the ball, taking 4 wickets at an average of 34.25. Despite her efforts, West Indies lost the ODI series 2-1. Matthews ended the series with 104 runs at an average of 34.66 and a strike rate of 94.54.
In the T20Is, she turned the tide. After a quiet start with 19 in the 1st match, she led from the front. Her unbeaten knocks of 63* and 65 helped West Indies win the series.
Her total tally was 147 runs at an average of 73.50. She maintained a strike rate of 120.49 and also picked up 2 wickets. Her performances earned her the Player of the Series award.
Afy Fletcher was another standout for the West Indies. The leg-spinner topped the wicket charts in both series. She began with 1 wicket against England and another in the 1st ODI against South Africa.
Then, she came with 4 wickets in the 2nd and 3 in the 3rd match. In total, she claimed 9 ODI wickets at an economy of 5.53 and average of 24. She also scored 30 runs at a strike rate of 100. In the T20Is, Fletcher took 5 wickets at an average of 16.20 and economy of 6.75. Her spells of 2/13 and 2/28 helped seal a 2-1 series win.
These 3 contenders scored match-winning runs. They delivered crucial spells, and performed with consistency. Together, the 3 nominees made June unforgettable for women’s cricket.