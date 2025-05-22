UAE Defeat Bangladesh to Win Historic T20I Series in Sharjah
By Shah Faisal
In one of their most significant victories to date, the United Arab Emirates clinched a historic 2-1 T20I series win against Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With this triumph, UAE have now recorded their second bilateral series win against a Test-playing nation, against Ireland and Bangladesh — the first in 2021 and now again in 2025.
UAE’s rise in T20 cricket continues to impress. Since the start of 2024, they have played 28 T20 internationals and lost just 7. They have a decent record against test playing nations, defeating top-tier teams like Ireland , Afghanistan, New Zealand, and now Bangladesh. Wins like these are no longer isolated upsets — they are becoming part of a larger narrative. UAE are building a reputation as a disciplined and fearless side, capable of competing with the big names.
3rd T20I Match Summary – Sharjah
Batting first, Bangladesh posted a competitive 162 for 9, but it was far from a smooth ride. The UAE bowlers, led by young left-arm spinner Haider Ali, dismantled the top and middle order early. Haider struck twice in his first over, removing Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy, before cleaning up Mahedi Hasan to end with a dream spell of 3 for 7.
At one point, Bangladesh were 84 for 8 before a late surge led by Jaker Ali and Shoriful Islam helped them reach a fighting total. The final over went for 23 runs, after UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem struggled to control his high full-tosses.
UAE’s chase began shakily, losing Waseem early. But Muhammad Zohaib and Alishan Sharafu weathered the early storm. Zohaib hit back-to-back sixes before being bowled by a beauty from Rishad Hossain. Rahul Chopra’s dismissal shortly after left UAE needing 84 runs off the final 56 balls.
Sharafu, however, remained composed. Partnering with Asif Khan, he constructed a mature, match-winning stand. The 16th over changed the game — 19 runs came off Rishad’s bowling, including two monster sixes from Asif and one lucky six from Sharafu, who was dropped at the boundary. From that moment, the pressure shifted entirely to Bangladesh.
Asif’s aggression and Sharafu’s maturity guided UAE home in the final over. Sharafu finished with an unbeaten 68 off 47 balls, while Asif blasted 41 off just 26, striking five sixes in a match-turning cameo. It was a perfectly timed chase in high-pressure conditions.
A New Era for UAE Cricket?
With this series win, UAE didn’t just defeat a higher-ranked side — they made a statement. They became the only chasing team to win on May 22, a day when every other team batting second — Delhi Capitals, Islamabad United, West Indies — lost. Oman managed only a tie. UAE broke that trend with sheer resilience and composure.
Muhammad Waseem, with 145 runs in the series and two fifties, was rightfully named Player of the Series. Alishan Sharafu, who scored a gritty fifty, was named Player of the Match in the final T20I.
As UAE continue their impressive run, victories like this one will not only boost their confidence but also reshape perceptions. The message is clear: UAE are no longer underdogs. They’re contenders — and they’re just getting started.