Unicorns Thrash MI New York to Stay Unbeaten in MLC 2025
By Shah Faisal
San Francisco Unicorns maintained their perfect record in the 2025 Major League Cricket season with a resounding 47-run win over MI New York in Dallas. Powered by blistering fifties from Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk, the Unicorns piled on a mammoth 246/4 before limiting MI New York to 199/6. Despite early momentum, the chase faded quickly for MINY after Quinton de Kock and Monank Patel fell in quick succession.
Toss
MI New York won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Playing XIs
San Francisco Unicorns: Matthew Short (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Romario Shepherd, Hassan Khan, Karima Gore, Xavier Bartlett, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Brody Couch
MI New York: Quinton de Kock (wk), Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran (c), Kieron Pollard, Michael Bracewell, Tajinder Singh, Heath Richards, Sunny Patel, Trent Boult, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nosthush Kenjige
First Innings: Unicorns Blaze to 246
Opening the batting in place of Finn Allen, who was ill, Matthew Short made the most of the opportunity. He hammered 91 off 43 balls with nine fours and five sixes, dominating the Unicorns’ innings. Tim Seifert gave early support with a steady 26 off 22, but it was Jake Fraser-McGurk’s 64 off 26 balls that tore the game open. The pair combined for a brutal partnership that ripped through MI New York’s attack.
After both were dismissed by Kieron Pollard—playing his 700th T20 match—Unicorns didn’t slow down. Sanjay Krishnamurthi (27* off 16) and Hassan Khan (31* off 9) finished with a flurry as the team collected 64 runs in the final five overs.
Second Innings: MINY Start Strong, Fizzle Late
Chasing a daunting 247, MI New York began aggressively. Quinton de Kock (70 off 46) and Monank Patel (60 off 33) put on their side’s best opening stand of the season, reaching 119 in the 10th over. However, the middle order crumbled under pressure.
Nicholas Pooran’s struggles continued as he scratched to 15 off 17 before falling to Haris Rauf. Michael Bracewell was dismissed next ball, and despite a late cameo by Pollard (34* off 16), MINY fell well short.
Romario Shepherd was outstanding with the ball, taking 2 for 30 including the vital scalps of de Kock and Bracewell in the same over. Xavier Bartlett also chipped in with 2 wickets to stem the late surge.
Key Moment
The turning point came in the 17th over of MI New York’s chase. With de Kock and Pooran gone, and the required rate climbing, Romario Shepherd’s double blow ensured Unicorns took complete control, snuffing out any remaining hope.
Man of the Match
Matthew Short — 91 off 43 balls (9x4, 5x6)
Short’s explosive innings set the tone for Unicorns’ massive total and kept them unbeaten in the tournament so far.