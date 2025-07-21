USA Cricket’s Road to Redemption: What It Must Do to Lift the ICC Ban and Qualify for the 2028 Olympics
By Shah Faisal
The suspension of USA Cricket (USAC) by the International Cricket Council (ICC) didn’t come out of nowhere—it was the culmination of long-standing internal governance failures, infighting, and leadership disputes that have plagued the sport’s national body in the United States. Despite cricket’s rapid rise in the American market, bolstered by events like the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and the emergence of Major League Cricket (MLC), the administrative machinery behind the game remains in disarray.
USA Cricket’s governance issues reached a boiling point in 2024, prompting the ICC to officially suspend the board's status as a full member. The tipping point came when the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC)—whose recognition is vital for Olympic participation—reportedly recommended to the ICC that the entire board of directors should resign due to deep-rooted dysfunction.
Why Was USA Cricket Suspended?
The ICC’s drastic measure followed years of warnings, missed deadlines, financial irregularities, and legal wrangling among USAC board members. According to multiple reports, the ICC had been involved in informal discussions with USAC leadership—Chairman Venu Pisike and CEO Johnathan Atkieson—during which it conveyed USOPC’s demand that all nine sitting directors should step down. Following that, the ICC sent an official letter to USAC proposing a “roadmap to normalisation.”
This roadmap involved a complete restructuring of the board, starting with the resignation of all current directors. It also called for the appointment of three new independent directors, chosen by the ICC in consultation with the USOPC. These changes were seen as essential steps toward restoring both ICC membership and USOPC recognition, which is mandatory for the U.S. to field a cricket team at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.
What Is the New Structure Proposed?
Under pressure, USA Cricket has agreed to adopt a revised constitution. This brings the total number of board members to 12 (up from 10), with the two additional seats going to player representatives. The updated format aims to increase athlete representation and transparency in decision-making, aligning with USOPC governance standards.
As part of the reforms, elections will soon be held for nine of these 12 seats. The remaining three—independent directors—will be appointed rather than elected. Initially, the ICC had mandated a two-year “cooling-off” period for all current directors, which would have disqualified them from re-running. However, this condition has reportedly been rescinded, allowing all current directors to seek re-election—except for Venu Pisike and Nadia Gruny, both of whom have already served their maximum allowable terms.
Who Is Still in Limbo?
Despite these structural changes, uncertainty persists. One notable case is that of board member Ajay Salver, who is expected to run again for a player director position. But questions remain about whether he qualifies under USOPC’s “international athlete” requirement. While Salver has played in List-A matches for USA against Caribbean teams in the Super50 Cup, he has not represented the country in official ICC-sanctioned matches. That may disqualify him under Olympic eligibility guidelines, which stipulate international representation against ICC Full or Associate Members.
Legal Disputes and Boardroom Drama
The ICC’s extension of USAC’s suspension came with another warning: “The Board reserves the right to take such actions as it deems appropriate.” This underscores how precarious USAC’s position remains. The ICC explicitly asked USA Cricket to resolve an ongoing legal dispute within its leadership, involving a lawsuit filed by four directors—Kuljit Nijjar, Arjun Gona, Atul Rai, and Patricia Whitaker (terminated)—against the current leadership, including Pisike, Salver, and others. The allegations center on governance misconduct and violations of internal protocols.
Until these internal issues are fully resolved and stability is restored, the ICC is unlikely to lift the suspension.
Repairing the ACE Relationship
Another key point in the ICC’s roadmap was the mending of relations between USA Cricket and American Cricket Enterprises (ACE)—the commercial entity behind Major League Cricket. ACE holds exclusive commercial rights to USA Cricket and has been instrumental in the growth of the sport in the U.S. The strained relationship between USAC and ACE has raised concerns about the long-term commercial viability and unity of cricket governance in America. The ICC has stressed that collaboration between both entities is vital for growth and Olympic readiness.
Olympic Hurdles: Why USOPC Recognition Matters
The elephant in the room remains USOPC’s stance. As of now, USA Cricket is not recognized as the National Governing Body (NGB) for cricket in the U.S.—a status that is crucial for any sport seeking to participate in the Olympics. In a letter to USA Cricket prior to its AGM, the USOPC made its position clear: “We do not see a scenario in which we would be opening the certification period for the sport of cricket absent a new entrant in the space or a turnover of board leadership.”
This signals that unless USA Cricket undergoes radical change at the leadership level, the USOPC may not certify them, jeopardizing the country’s participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics—despite being the host nation.
Where Does USA Cricket Go From Here?
The ICC’s decision to extend the suspension—while allowing current board members to run again—has surprised many, especially the USOPC. The Olympic body had hoped for a full leadership overhaul, and this compromise may delay their willingness to grant NGB status.
For USA Cricket, the path forward is complex and urgent. It must:
- Conduct fair and timely elections.
- Install independent, USOPC-compliant directors.
- Resolve the ongoing legal disputes.
- Rebuild trust with ACE.
- Restore internal unity and transparency.
- Regain ICC full-member status.
- Secure USOPC recognition before Olympic roster deadlines.
Only then can the dream of walking out with bat and ball at the 2028 Olympics become a reality. Right now, that dream hangs in the balance—held hostage not by performance on the field, but by dysfunction off it.