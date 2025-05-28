USA Cricket Team Tops the Table of First Half of CWC League 2
By Shah Faisal
What is Cricket World Cup League 2?
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 is a crucial pathway tournament in the road to the 2027 Cricket World Cup. Designed for Associate nations ranked just below the Full Members; the league offers these teams regular ODI cricket and a fair shot at World Cup qualification.
Eight teams compete in a round-robin format across multiple tri-series, with the top four teams earning spots in the 2026 World Cup Qualifier. From there, the best will move one step closer to the marquee event in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
The league not only provides high-stakes competition but also builds depth in global cricket, giving emerging nations valuable match experience against each other.
USA Beat Oman to Close Out First Half of League 2
The first half of League 2 wrapped up with a statement victory from USA, who defeated Oman in the final fixture of this leg. With that win, the USA cemented their place at the top of the points table, finishing with 28 points from 20 matches.
As the tournament heads into its second half, the race for the 2026 Qualifier spots is wide open—and every game from here on will be critical.
now that the first stage of the CWCL2 is completed let find out how the top four became the top 4 teams of the league 2.
1st Place: USA
20 matches – 28 points (14 wins, 6 losses)
The United States has been the standout team in the competition, leading the table with consistent performances and a mix of powerful batting and sharp bowling.
Batting Stars: Monank Patel (746 runs), Milind Kumar (682 runs), and Sai Mukkamalla (612 runs) have been exceptional.
Bowling Leaders: Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar have each taken 27 wickets, with Harmeet Singh and Milind Kumar contributing significantly as well.
USA’s biggest highlight was defending a low score of just 122 against Oman, setting a record for the lowest total defended in a non-weather-affected ODI. Despite a narrow Super Over loss to Oman recently, they remain the team to beat.
2nd Place: Netherlands
20 matches – 26 points (12 wins, 6 losses, 2 no results)
The Netherlands have impressed with solid performances both at home and away. They’ve managed to stay consistent, even with limited player availability at times.
Key Players: Max O’Dowd has anchored the batting with 668 runs, while Kyle Klein and Paul van Meekeren have been outstanding with the ball, taking 32 and 28 wickets respectively.
A memorable moment came when Aryan Dutt took 6 wickets for 34 against Namibia early in the campaign. With more fixtures coming up in June, including a tri-series in Scotland, they’ll look to build on their strong start.
3rd Place: Oman
20 matches – 24 points (11 wins, 7 losses, 2 no results)
Oman’s revival in the tournament has been remarkable. After losing several key players, they bounced back strongly with a reshuffled squad during their USA tour.
Captain’s Return: Jatinder Singh’s return as captain and in-form batter has steadied the ship.
Bowling Ace: Shakeel Ahmed has been a revelation with 39 wickets at an incredible average of 11.15, leading the competition’s wicket charts.
Their spin-heavy attack has become a serious threat, and if Bilal Khan rejoins the squad, Oman could well push further up the table.
4th Place: Scotland
16 matches – 20 points (9 wins, 5 losses, 2 no-results)
After a slow start to their campaign, Scotland have found momentum and now sit comfortably in fourth place, with a clear shot at qualifying for the 2026 World Cup Qualifier.
The Scots stumbled early, notably losing twice to Canada in UAE, but have since bounced back with eight wins in their last 11 completed matches. Their batting lineup showed its explosive potential with a League 2 record score of 380/9, powered by centuries from Brandon McMullen and Richie Berrington, and a rapid fifty from George Munsey.
Munsey has been a standout performer, averaging over 60 in the tournament, while Berrington and McMullen also boast averages above 48. With the ball, McMullen has been a valuable all-rounder, picking up 22 wickets, while left-arm pacer Brad Currie has led the bowling attack with 26 wickets at 24.50.
Scotland’s combination of strong top-order batting and disciplined bowling makes them a real contender in the second half of the League 2 campaign.
With half the League 2 matches still to be played, every point will count as teams chase a spot in the 2026 Cricket World Cup Qualifier — the next step on the road to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.