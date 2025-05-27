USA Cricket to Vote on Major Constitutional Reforms to Strengthen Governance and Transparency
By Shah Faisal
USA Cricket, the national governing body for cricket in the United States, has announced a crucial step forward in its ongoing efforts to improve governance, transparency, and accountability within the organization.
From May 28 to June 3, 2025, eligible members of USA Cricket will be invited to vote on a series of constitutional amendments aimed at aligning the organization with international best practices and the governance standards of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).
Why These Reforms Matter for Cricket in the USA
These constitutional reforms are not just administrative updates—they are part of a larger plan to ensure that cricket in the USA is managed with integrity, fairness, and a clear focus on long-term growth. By modernizing its constitution, USA Cricket is positioning itself to better serve players, coaches, officials, and fans across the country.
The proposed amendments aim to:
- Increase transparency and accountability in decision-making processes
- Strengthen compliance with USOPC standards
- Ensure fair and inclusive representation for all cricket stakeholders
- Lay the groundwork for athlete leadership through new election processes
These changes will help create a more sustainable and trustworthy governance model—something that is essential as cricket continues to grow in popularity in the United States.
Upcoming Virtual Town Hall for Members
To help members understand the importance of these changes, USA Cricket will host a virtual town hall meeting on May 27, 2025. During the session, board representatives and legal experts will explain each proposed amendment and answer member questions. Details of the event will be shared through USA Cricket’s official social media channels.
A comprehensive document outlining all the proposed amendments and the reasoning behind them has already been shared with eligible members. USA Cricket strongly encourages members to read the document carefully before casting their votes.
Strengthening the Governance Committee
In a related development, USA Cricket has also strengthened its Nominations and Governance Committee (NGC) by appointing two highly respected professionals:
- Katie Lever, serving as the ICC Representative
- Lisa Noller, as the new Independent Representative
These appointments, alongside NGC Chair Nisarg Patel, bring critical expertise in legal compliance and governance oversight. Their inclusion further reinforces USA Cricket’s commitment to building a strong, transparent, and legally sound administrative structure.
Who Can Vote?
The list of eligible voters was finalized following the conclusion of a Peer Review process on March 31, 2025. It is now publicly accessible, allowing members to verify their eligibility ahead of the voting window.
What’s Next: Athlete Representation and Council Elections
If the constitutional reforms are ratified, USA Cricket plans to move ahead with elections for Athlete Directors on the USA Cricket Board in June 2025. Additionally, the organization will form its first-ever Athletes’ Advisory Council. These steps are intended to increase athlete involvement in key decision-making processes and promote equity and inclusion within the sport.
A Stronger Future for USA Cricket
Chairman Venu Pisike emphasized that these reforms mark a turning point for USA Cricket:
“These changes represent more than procedural updates—they are a reflection of USA Cricket’s commitment to accountability, transparency, and progress.”
By taking these actions, USA Cricket is laying the foundation for a more inclusive, athlete-focused, and well-governed future—an essential step as the organization works to grow and professionalize cricket in the United States.