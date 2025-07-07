USA’s Andries Gous and Saurabh Netravalkar Among Key Picks in ILT20 2025-26: Full List of Retained and New Stars
By Shah Faisal
ILT20 2025-26: USA's Gous enters big league spotlight
As the International League T20 (ILT20) builds momentum for its fourth season, all eyes are on the newest American inclusion: USA wicketkeeper-batter Andries Gous, who has been signed by Desert Vipers. Gous, who has impressed recently in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 with Washington Freedom, becomes one of the few USA cricketers to feature in a top-tier international franchise league.
This development is significant for American cricket, especially as USA gears up to play the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2026, in India. Gous’ selection signifies the growing recognition of American talent on the global stage and reflects the league's effort to tap into emerging cricket markets like the United States.
Gous joins a star-studded ILT20 roster
Desert Vipers, runners-up in the last season, didn’t hesitate to bolster their middle order by roping in Gous. He will share the dressing room with international heavyweights like Sam Curran, Lockie Ferguson, and Wanindu Hasaranga — all retained by the franchise for the upcoming season.
This move further fuels Gous’ international profile, as he’s been a standout performer in USA’s limited-overs campaigns. The wicketkeeper-batter’s presence adds American representation to one of the most rapidly growing T20 leagues globally.
Big names flood ILT20 signings: Hales, Livingstone, Woakes lead the way
In other high-profile movements, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have significantly beefed up their squad with the inclusion of Alex Hales, Liam Livingstone, and Sherfane Rutherford. Hales, one of the most experienced T20 campaigners in history, is just a few runs away from surpassing Chris Gayle as the all-time leading scorer in T20s. With 13,756 runs to his name, the Englishman will be key to Knight Riders’ ambitions this season.
Livingstone brings his explosive brand of all-round cricket, while Hales continues his post-international career as a sought-after T20 freelancer. Interestingly, Hales opted out of a county stint with Nottinghamshire to focus on global leagues like ILT20 and MLC.
Chris Woakes (MI Emirates) and Luke Wood (Dubai Capitals) also headline English additions, while Sri Lankan all-rounder Kamindu Mendis and Afghanistan’s Waqar Salamkheil bring spin variety to the squads.
Dubai Capitals retain Powell, add bowling firepower
Defending champions Dubai Capitals have stuck with their core by retaining Rovman Powell, Shai Hope, and Gulbadin Naib. They’ve also added left-arm pacers Luke Wood and Muhammad Jawadullah, alongside wrist spinner Waqar Salamkheil, creating a versatile attack capable of handling the UAE conditions.
MI Emirates stick with big hitters and Afghan spin
MI Emirates retained Afghanistan’s mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar, who recently made waves with a five-wicket haul against Zimbabwe. Romario Shepherd, Kusal Perera, and Muhammad Waseem — the UAE’s leading six-hitter — are all back for another season. Waseem has hit 165 sixes in 72 T20I innings, making him one of the format’s most destructive openers.
Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriorz also reload smartly
The Gulf Giants picked up Azmatullah Omarzai, Moeen Ali, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, strengthening their top and middle order. Meanwhile, Sharjah Warriorz were busy assembling a multi-skilled unit, signing Sikandar Raza, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim David, and USA’s Saurabh Netravalkar, another positive sign for American cricket fans.
ILT20 shifts to December-January for 2025-26
This season’s ILT20 will run from December 2025 to January 2026, a shift made to avoid a scheduling clash with SA20 and wrap up in time before the T20 World Cup 2026. With a clearer window and fewer overlapping commitments, franchises are expecting greater availability from top-tier talent.
Auction to finalize squads soon
The final squads will be confirmed through an upcoming player auction, the date for which is yet to be announced. With the new signings and retained stars, the ILT20 is shaping up as one of the most exciting T20 leagues globally — and for USA cricket, it's a signal that the world is watching.