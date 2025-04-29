Vaibhav Suryavanshi; The Youngest Fastest Centurion in IPL History
By Shah Faisal
There have been many occasions in cricket when those witnessing a match have felt fortunate to see history unfold before their eyes. One such moment occurred during the clash between the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.
Opening the batting for Rajasthan Royals while chasing 210, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi stormed the imagination of fans and stunned the opposition before they could even grasp what was happening. He struck a match-winning, record-making century in just 35 balls, tallying 94 of his runs in boundaries. His ferocious assault included a 30-run over off Karim Janat. At just 14 years and 32 days old, Suryavanshi hammered 101 off 38 balls, including 11 sixes and seven fours, leading Rajasthan Royals to a commanding eight-wicket victory.
With this extraordinary innings, he became the second-fastest centurion in IPL history and the youngest player ever to achieve the feat. His knock was laced with wonder, confidence, surprise, and above all, raw aesthetics — pure talent taking on the greats of the game with fire in his eyes.
However, this wasn’t the first time a young sensation has stunned IPL audiences with awe-inspiring performances. Several others have also lit up the tournament with brilliance far beyond their years.
Let’s revisit the top five youngest centurions in IPL history:
1. Vaibhav Suryavanshi – 14 years, 32 days
Team: Rajasthan Royals
Opponent: Gujarat Titans
Year: 2025
Suryavanshi's 101 off 38 balls redefined youthful audacity and talent in the IPL. His innings was not only breathtaking but also a reminder that the game continues to evolve with the rise of prodigies.
2. Manish Pandey – 19 years, 253 days
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Opponent: Deccan Chargers
Year: 2009
The stylish and composed Manish Pandey became the first Indian to score an IPL century. His unbeaten 114 off 73 balls was a masterclass in timing and temperament, guiding RCB to victory and earning a place in the history books.
3. Rishabh Pant – 20 years, 218 days
Team: Delhi Daredevils
Opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Year: 2018
Mr. Unorthodox, Rishabh Pant showcased his explosive flair with a jaw-dropping 128* off 63 balls. Though Delhi Daredevils lost the match, Pant's fearless strokeplay left an indelible mark on IPL lore.
4. Devdutt Padikkal – 20 years, 289 days
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Opponent: Rajasthan Royals
Year: 2021
Opening alongside the legendary Virat Kohli, Padikkal delivered a calm yet aggressive 101* off 52 balls. His innings, full of poise and maturity, helped RCB secure a ten-wicket win and announced his arrival in style.
5. Yashasvi Jaiswal – 21 years, 123 days
Team: Rajasthan Royals
Opponent: Mumbai Indians
Year: 2023
The gifted all-format star scored a brilliant 124 off 62 balls against Mumbai Indians. His knock was a perfect blend of aggression and finesse, solidifying his place among India’s most promising young talents. He may have watched Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s rise with a knowing smile — once the prodigy, now witnessing the next.
Performances like these, and especially what unfolded last night, demonstrate that the world of sport continually finds ways to reinvent itself, often through the fearless brilliance of young athletes. In a game built on legacy and evolution, youth is not just the future. Sometimes, it is the present