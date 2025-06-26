Van der Dussen Leads Young-Looking South Africa T20I Squad. Nortje Misses Out Again
By Shah Faisal
South Africa has announced a new-look T20I squad for the upcoming tri-nation series in Zimbabwe, also featuring New Zealand, with several fresh faces getting a chance and some big names rested.
Regular skipper Aiden Markram, senior players like David Miller and Kagiso Rabada, and mainstays such as Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen have all been given a break due to workload management.
With Markram unavailable, experienced batter Rassie van der Dussen steps in as captain, while South Africa’s pace spearhead Anrich Nortje is again out with a stress-related back injury, extending a frustrating period of uncertainty about his fitness. The selectors continue to keep faith in the express pacer but will have to plan without him for the foreseeable future.
Squad for the T20I tri-series:
Rassie van der Dussen (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane.
The squad selection reflects a blend of youth and experience, offering a platform to promising young players ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Notably, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, and Lhuan-dré Pretorius—three top performers in the SA20 league—have earned call-ups. Brevis, who had a brief taste of international cricket last year, returns after strong domestic and IPL showings, including a stint with Chennai Super Kings.
Coach Shukri Conrad, now officially handling white-ball duties along with his Test responsibilities, highlighted the need to balance rest for key players with the development of World Cup contenders. "This is a good chance to refresh the all-format players and give emerging talent the opportunity to impress," he said from Zimbabwe.
Among those set to debut is Lhuan-dré Pretorius, whose rapid rise—from the U19 World Cup to topping the SA20 run-charts—has caught the selectors’ eye. Conrad praised the young left-hander, calling him “a special breed” and lauding his temperament and match-winning ability across formats.
The bowling line-up sees the return of Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger, who are both coming off injury layoffs. Coetzee has been recovering from groin and hamstring issues, while Burger was sidelined by a lower-back stress fracture. Both are currently sharpening their rhythm in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the US.
Rounding out the pace battery are Kwena Maphaka, the teenage left-arm seamer who has already made headlines for his raw talent, and Andile Simelane, who returns with five T20Is under his belt. With Nortje and Rabada absent, this series presents a crucial test for South Africa’s next generation of fast bowlers.
In the spin department, three options have been included to prepare for the subcontinent-style conditions in Harare. Left-armers George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, and Nqabayomzi Peter add variety and control. Linde was one of the SA20’s top wicket-takers, while Peter has been involved in South Africa’s recent tours.
Meanwhile, Rubin Hermann, the fifth-highest scorer in the SA20, is rewarded with his maiden call-up. With Reeza Hendricks and Van der Dussen offering experience at the top, Hermann and Pretorius bring flair and hunger to the batting mix.
Despite the absence of stars like Klaasen (now retired), Markram, and Stubbs, South Africa’s selection suggests a clear strategy of building depth ahead of a packed international calendar. This tri-series serves not only as preparation but also as a trial ground for players hoping to lock their spots in the 2026 T20 World Cup squad.
Interestingly, New Zealand will be coached by South Africa’s former white-ball coach Rob Walter, adding an extra subplot to the Harare series, which begins July 14. All seven matches will take place in the Zimbabwean capital.
Injuries and player management continue to be a juggling act for South Africa, but with the likes of Brevis, Coetzee, and Pretorius showing form and hunger, this series could mark the beginning of a new era in South African T20 cricket.
And while the wait for Anrich Nortje’s full return goes on, this squad may offer the kind of breakthrough moments that define long-term national plans.