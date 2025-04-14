Virat Kohli Enters the History Books as the First Indian with 100 T20 Fifties
Virat Kohli has done it again—rewriting the record books with the kind of composed brilliance that has defined his career. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Jaipur stadium, Kohli delivered another masterclass, becoming the first Indian and Asian batter to notch up 100 half-centuries in T20 cricket.
The milestone arrived in cinematic fashion. Kohli, chasing a target of 174, brought up his fifty in 39 balls with a soaring six off Wanindu Hasaranga. He remained unbeaten on 62, anchoring RCB’s innings as they cruised to a nine-wicket victory in just 17.3 overs.
This knock marked his 58th IPL fifty and brought his total 50+ scores in the league to 66, tying him with David Warner for the most 50+ scores in IPL history.
This record-breaking inning also places Kohli in a rare league of legends. He becomes only the second cricketer in the world to score 100 fifties in T20s, joining Australian opener David Warner, who leads the chart with 108 half-centuries from 400 matches. Kohli brought up this milestone in his 405th T20 match—meaning he’s scored a half-century almost once every four games.
Leading Run-Getters in T20 Half-Centuries
The T20 half-century leaderboard reflects some of the finest batting talents the format has ever seen. Leading the chart is Australian opener David Warner with an impressive 108 fifties in 400 matches.
Close on his heels is Virat Kohli, who recently reached the 100-mark milestone in his 405th appearance. Right behind Kohli is Pakistan’s Babar Azam, with 90 fifties in 311 games
West Indian powerhouse Chris Gayle, a trailblazer in T20 cricket, sits fourth with 88 fifties across 463 matches. England’s Jos Buttler rounds out the top five, having scored 86 half-centuries in 440 T20 games.
Kohli’s IPL numbers make for remarkable reading: 258 matches, 8 centuries, and 58 fifties. In contrast, Warner has 4 centuries and 62 fifties from 184 matches for Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
His journey in this year’s IPL has been nothing short of stellar. He kickstarted the season with an unbeaten 59 against Kolkata Knight Riders, followed by a gritty 31 against Chennai Super Kings.
After a rare low of 7 against Gujarat Titans, he bounced back with 67 against Mumbai Indians. He followed that up with a solid 22 against Delhi Capitals before scripting history against Rajasthan Royals.
Earlier this week, Kohli also became the first Indian batter to surpass 13,000 T20 runs, entering an elite club that includes Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Shoaib Malik, and Kieron Pollard. As of now, Kohli has 13,134 runs in 405 T20 matches at an average of 41.69, with nine centuries and 100 half-centuries. His highest score remains an unbeaten 122.
In 125 T20Is for India, Kohli scored 4,188 runs, including a century and 38 fifties. He ended his T20 international career on a high note, signing off with a vital 76 off 59 balls in the 2024 World Cup final against South Africa.
India lifted the trophy under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, after which Kohli announced his retirement from T20 Internationals. With records continuing to tumble and form on his side, Virat Kohli’s latest feat is yet another jewel in an already glittering crown.