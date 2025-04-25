Virat Kohli Reaches Another Milestone with Knock Against Rajasthan Royals
Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has added yet another remarkable achievement to his ever-growing list of records. During Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match against Rajasthan Royals last night, Kohli played a scintillating innings of 70 runs off just 42 balls, featuring eight boundaries and two sixes.
With this innings, Kohli became the first player in T20 cricket history to score more than 3,500 runs at a single venue. He now has 3,556 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, the home ground of Royal Challengers Bangalore.
This performance marked Kohli’s fifth half-century of the current IPL season, helping him climb to second place in the race for the Orange Cap. He now has 392 runs from nine matches and shares the top spot for most fifties this season with Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan.
The list of players with the most T20 runs at a single venue is stacked with some of the game’s finest. Kohli leads the chart, followed closely by former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim, who has scored 3,373 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. England’s James Vince ranks third with 3,253 runs at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
Just behind Vince is another English opener, Alex Hales, who has amassed 3,241 runs at Trent Bridge. Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal rounds off the top five, with 3,238 runs also at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.
As the IPL season progresses, Kohli’s form has been a massive boost for RCB. With the kind of consistency he’s shown, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see what milestone he conquers next.