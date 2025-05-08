War Tension Forces PSL Reschedule, IPL Match Shift, and Raise Concerns Over Bangladesh's Pakistan Tour
By Shah Fasial
Both India and Pakistan are seriously involved in a war against each other, with India firing rockets from across the border and using drones in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that happened a couple of weeks ago. The situation has affected cricket, and both boards have taken decisions to reschedule and relocate games in the ongoing PSL and IPL. The decision has come as a precautionary step to ensure the security of players—especially foreign players—and the public.
PSL Matches to Be Rescheduled Amid Security Concerns
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that some remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 will be rescheduled due to rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. A day after a drone fell within the premises of the Rawalpindi Stadium complex—one of several across Pakistan reportedly originating from India—the PCB convened an emergency meeting in Islamabad involving key officials, including chairman Mohsin Naqvi and foreign players.
Thursday’s scheduled PSL fixture between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi was called off, though inclement weather may have disrupted play even without the geopolitical flashpoint. Nonetheless, the board acknowledged the gravity of the situation and issued a statement confirming plans for rescheduling:
“The PCB is reviewing the situation and will be rescheduling some of the PSL matches. Further updates will be provided as matters are finalised.”
With eight games left in PSL 2025—including four in Rawalpindi, one in Multan, and three in Lahore—the board faces a logistical challenge. Karachi, despite being impacted by drone sightings, is a potential fallback venue. However, many foreign players are reportedly in favor of moving the remaining matches to a neutral venue, with Dubai emerging as a strong candidate. Lahore, where the final is scheduled, was also among the affected cities.
IPL Match Between PBKS and MI Moved to Ahmedabad
In India, the ripple effect of escalating tensions has impacted the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. The May 11 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI), originally scheduled for Dharamsala, has been shifted to Ahmedabad. The IPL governing body made the decision following internal discussions and in consultation with security agencies.
The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) swiftly accepted the request to host the match, with MI scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad by Thursday evening.
High-Stakes Match Affected by Venue Shift
From a competitive perspective, this venue shift could influence the playoff race. PBKS are third on the table with 15 points from 11 matches, while MI are just below them with 14 from 12. Punjab need at least two wins from their remaining three games to secure a top two finish. MI, meanwhile, face an uphill battle at a venue where they have historically struggled, winning only once in six attempts in Ahmedabad.
Bangladesh Players in PSL Under Watch; Tour in Question
The escalating border hostilities have also prompted anxiety around Bangladesh’s ongoing player participation in the PSL and their upcoming tour of Pakistan. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed it is in “constant communication” with the PCB and the Bangladesh High Commission to ensure the safety of Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain, the two Bangladeshi players currently in the PSL.
Further, the BCB is coordinating with security agencies to facilitate a safe departure for the players if necessary. While the scheduled bilateral series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is still weeks away, the unfolding situation may force a reconsideration if tensions do not ease soon.
Uncertain Times for Cricket in the Region
The phenomenon of war and terrorism has raised concerns over the South Asian region once again. This is not the first time that cricket has been affected in the area by such issues. In 2009, a terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team deprived Pakistan of international cricket for almost a decade. Even last November, the Sri Lanka A cricket team had to leave the country—without completing the tour—due to internal political tensions in Pakistan.