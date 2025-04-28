"We Are Not Interested": Gull Feroza Firmly Rejects Playing World Cup Matches in India
By Mehr Jan
In a bold statement that leaves little room for doubt, Pakistan opener Gull Feroza has unequivocally ruled out participating in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 if it is hosted in India.
Echoing the Pakistan Cricket Board’s hardline stance, Feroza made her position clear during a recent social media post: "It is clear we are not playing in India, nor are we interested in doing so," she declared.
Instead, the wicketkeeper-batter hopes Pakistan's fixtures will be moved to a neutral venue, suggesting Sri Lanka or Dubai as preferable alternatives.
"The conditions there will be similar to Pakistan, which would suit us better," Feroza added, emphasizing the team's comfort with familiar Asian pitches.
Her comments reflect broader political tensions that have bled into cricket, following India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, opting instead for matches at neutral venues under the newly devised "Fusion Formula."
That hybrid hosting model now extends to the women’s tournament as well.
A Team Rising, But Not Willing to Compromise
Pakistan’s women's team, fresh off a dominant, undefeated run in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, is riding high.
Their spotless five-match winning streak not only secured their spot in the main event but also highlighted their surging stature on the world stage. Fatima Sana’s selection as captain of the “Team of the Tournament” — curated by experts Andrew Leonard, Marina Iqbal, Kainat Imtiaz and Joel Manning — underscored Pakistan’s growing cricketing muscle.
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has also left no ambiguity regarding Pakistan’s participation.
"Just like India didn’t play in Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and were allowed to compete at a neutral venue (Dubai), whatever venue is decided, we will play (there). When there is an agreement, it has to be adhered to," Naqvi told reporters.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) are expected to meet soon to finalize neutral venues for Pakistan’s matches.
Meanwhile, political tensions between India and Pakistan have continued to simmer, getting intense by the recent Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead.
Military sources reported renewed cross-border firing along the Line of Control, further clouding the prospects of bilateral cricketing ties.
As the world awaits the official venue announcements, one thing is certain: Pakistan’s women’s team is focused, fearless, and firmly standing its ground.