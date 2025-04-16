‘We’ve Just Started’: Afghan Women Cricketers Reclaim Their Place With ICC’s Historic Support
By Mehr Jan
When the news broke that the International Cricket Council would support Afghanistan’s exiled women cricketers, Firooza Afghan was overwhelmed. “I can’t describe my feelings,” she said, her voice carrying the weight of years spent fighting for recognition. “It’s not just three years — it feels like more than 20.”
In Melbourne, Nahida Sapan received the news with tears. “We messaged and called each other — some of the girls were crying,” she said. “We worked really hard for this. Now we feel inspired and valued.”
For these two women, once teammates in a country that erased their right to play, the ICC’s announcement marked more than institutional progress. It offered visibility, dignity, and the long-denied acknowledgment that Afghan women belong on the pitch.
The ICC announced it will create a task force to support Afghan women cricketers who fled after the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. For many, including Afghan and Sapan, the decision is a significant turning point in a long and grueling battle.
"When we were in Afghanistan, the women before us were already fighting to build this team since 2010," said Afghan. "They wanted us to represent our country like women from Pakistan, India and Australia. This isn’t just news for us — it’s for all Afghan women around the world."
Following the Taliban’s takeover, women were barred from nearly all areas of public life, including sports. Six months after being awarded her national contract, Afghan was forced to flee to Australia.
Sapan, also among the 25 women who had been contracted in 2020 by the Afghanistan Cricket Board, found herself in exile as well.
Human Rights Watch and other advocacy groups pressed the ICC to suspend Afghanistan’s membership and ban the men’s team from international competition for failing to meet the requirement of supporting a women’s team. While no action was taken against the men’s team, the announcement in April signaled a long-overdue shift.
Funding, Facilities and the Will to Play
The ICC’s task force will be established in collaboration with cricket boards from India, England and Australia. It includes a dedicated fund for direct monetary assistance and a high-performance program offering coaching, access to world-class facilities and tailored mentorship.
“This isn’t the end. We’ve just started,” said Afghan. “I believe the happy spot will come. We were just fighting for our rights before, but with this support, we can make history for all Afghan women.”
Earlier this year, Afghan and her teammates took a step toward reclaiming that future. In January, they played their first match in exile — an exhibition game in Australia organized by Cricket Without Borders.
While symbolic, the match underscored their commitment to the sport, even in exile.
“We feel seen,” said Sapan, who led the team in that game. “This gave us hope and confidence that we still have a future in cricket.”
Still, the ICC has not confirmed whether these exiled players could be formally recognized as Afghanistan’s national women’s team.
Between Politics and the Pitch
Despite global pressure, the Afghanistan men’s team continues to receive ICC funding and compete internationally.
Nations including Australia have refused bilateral series with the men’s team, citing the Taliban’s systemic restrictions on women and girls, including bans on secondary and higher education, employment, and public mobility.
The Taliban, for their part, have said they support women’s rights in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law and Afghan cultural values. Meanwhile, silence from male Afghan cricketers has been another reminder of the gulf these women face.
“It’s difficult,” said Sapan. “We know the situation in Afghanistan. The cricket board can’t support us because if they do, they might lose the chance to keep the men’s team playing. Supporting us might close the cricket board’s door entirely.”
Yet despite the politics, threats and isolation, Sapan and her teammates remain determined.
“I remember the first time I saw cricket — only men were playing,” said Afghan. “ Now, I want the next generation of girls to grow up seeing us and believe they can.”