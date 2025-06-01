Webster Dreams of Being Part of All-Round Duo in the Upcoming World Test Championship Final
Expectations are sky-high as the World Test Championship draws near. Both teams are working on finalizing their playing XIs for the big occasion, as Australia prepares to defend their mace against South Africa at Lord’s.
Aussie all-rounder Beau Webster is hopeful of making the final playing XI for his team. He made his debut in January 2025 against India and has presented himself as a more than capable all-round option for Australia. He has played just three Tests so far, scoring 150 runs and taking three wickets, and has been selected in the 15-member squad for the final.
It wasn’t his performance with the national team that prompted selectors to include him, but rather his stint with Warwickshire in the County Championship, where he scored 172 runs and picked up 10 wickets in four matches. Similarly, in his previous season with Gloucestershire, the all-rounder scored 333 runs and took 16 wickets in four games.
Webster will have to compete for a place in the playing XI with star all-rounder Cameron Green. Green is also playing in the County Championship this season for Gloucestershire, making headlines with three centuries in five games. However, returning from a back injury, Green is yet to bowl a single over—making a strong case for Webster’s inclusion.
Webster is hopeful that both of them can find a place in the playing XI: one as a batting specialist and the other for bowling strength. While talking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Webster seemed excited about the possibility of their inclusion.
“He is a generational talent and a phenomenal cricketer,” Webster said. “He’s only going to get better. He’s only 25, so he’s got a lot of cricket ahead of him. I don’t know what the make-up of the top six is going to look like or which way they’re going to go in terms of all-rounders, but I’m certainly hoping we can both be in there.”
“I like testing myself with the Dukes ball in different conditions. Hopefully, I can keep putting my name in front of selectors and become hard to drop out of that XI. That’s probably my main purpose in coming over—to keep my game ticking over.”
However, the inclusion of both the all-rounders will mean that Labuschagne have to be promoted up the order to open, much like Ponting’s WTC final XI. The wolrd No.1 is currently having a lean patch of form in the county, scoring just nine runs in three tests. However, just like Ponting, Webster also has no doubt about the inclusion of Labuchagne.
“When he’s at his best, he’s unbelievable. His record speaks for itself. He’s a hundred-maker and a game winner. I’m sure going to the top [of the batting] wouldn’t phase him too much. Whoever gets the nod for that final is going to be raring to go.”