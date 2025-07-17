West Indian Star Andre Russell to Say Goodbye to International Cricket After Jamaica T20Is
By Shah Faisal
Andre Russell, one of West Indies' most iconic allrounders, has announced he will retire from international cricket following the first two T20Is against Australia in Jamaica. The 37-year-old will play his final matches in front of a home crowd at Sabina Park, bringing an end to a career that has spanned more than a decade.
Russell’s international career, though often interrupted by injuries and franchise league commitments, has left a lasting impact on West Indies cricket. Since 2019, he has been active only in the T20I format, racking up 84 appearances and taking 61 wickets, along with several memorable match-winning performances with both bat and ball.
The announcement comes as a surprise to many within West Indies cricket, including the selectors, who reportedly had no prior indication that Russell was considering stepping away. His retirement also follows closely on the heels of fellow teammate Nicholas Pooran's decision to quit international cricket, signaling a period of significant transition for the Caribbean side.
Russell made the proclamation by saying “Words cannot explain what it meant. To represent the West Indies has been one of the proudest achievements in my life. When I was a kid, I did not expect to get to this level, but the more you start to play and get to love the sport, you realise what you can achieve.”
He also said “I wanted to leave a mark in the maroon colours and become an inspiration to others. I love playing for the West Indies and I love playing at home in front of my family and friends. I want to finish my international career on a high while being a role model for the next generation of cricketers coming out of the Caribbean.”
Andre Russle has remained a major T20 figure in the world over the last 13 years. The world came to know of his allrounder abilities in the 2011 cricket world cup, in India where he bowled briskly against England ,and, later the same year in the series against india, he batting along side pollard in a couple of games to show that he is not just someone who can bowl quick but also can bat fast and hard.
He remained a favourite for franchise cricket and tasted great success in many leagues around the world especially in the IPL where he has been a key and permanent member of the Kolkata Knightriders and has served them well in crucial moments of the tournaments.
Despite being out of the international fold for stretches of time, Russell was an integral part of West Indies' two T20 World Cup victories. He was a member of the championship-winning squads in 2012 and 2016. In the 2016 final in Kolkata, he played a crucial role with the ball, removing England opener Alex Hales early in the innings, setting the tone for what would be a famous win.
Daren Sammy, West Indies’ head coach and Russell’s former captain, paid glowing tribute to him. “Andre has always been the consummate professional and a fierce competitor. Whether I was captaining him or now coaching him, his hunger to perform and win for West Indies has never wavered. I wish him all the best on his next chapter, and I hope he continues to inspire generations to come.”
The career of Russell was hit by the politics and the bad tradition that developed in the aftermath of 2011 world cup where the player refused to play for the national side as in place went for franchise cricket to earn lucrative fortunes for themselves. Like many of his senior players Russell also embraced the same tradition and remained out of West Indies main squads in bilateral series. He came back for major tournaments like world cups.
In the course of his career he also sidelines himself from playing test cricket for the West Indies. Despite having abilities to represent his country in the most prideful manner Russell decided to play the shorter format to earn money over respect.
Russell will be replaced in the squad by Matthew Forde for the St Kitts leg of the T20I series against Australia.